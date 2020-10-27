comscore Facebook Cloud Gaming service now out for Android, Web | BGR India
Facebook Cloud Gaming service now out for Android, Web but iPhone users need to wait

Facebook has announced its Cloud Gaming service to let players stream mobile games without installing them. The service is yet to be available on iPhones and iPads.

  Published: October 27, 2020 2:50 PM IST
Facebook cloud gaming

Everybody wants to cloud gaming these days and Facebook too wants to be a part of the hype train. After Google’s Stadia and Microsoft’s Xbox Game Streaming, it is Facebook who announces its Cloud Gaming service. Yes, Facebook now lets you play games on its platform and that means you can catch up with the games on any screen you want. Well, it is not technically any screen as iPhones and iPads are exempt for compatibility. Also Read - Facebook will now make money from WhatsApp's in-app purchases

Facebook’s Cloud Gaming service is a take on game streaming services, but with a different model. Instead of streaming console-quality games like Xbox Game Streaming and Stadia, Facebook will stream mobile games at launch. The games available for players to try out include Asphalt 9: Legends and PGA TOUR Golf Shootout initially. Facebook says you can play these games on Android phones and your desktop computer. Also Read - OnePlus stops pre-loading Facebook services on new phones: What about the older models?

Facebook Cloud Gaming: How it differs from Stadia and Xbox Game Streaming?

The major difference between Google and Microsoft’s streaming services, and Facebook Cloud Gaming is the choice of games and payment model. Both Google and Microsoft charge you a fee for accessing their service, in addition to the cost of individual games. Facebook’s service is free of cost, i.e. anyone can play the games online without a subscription charge or hidden cost. All you need Internet connectivity to try out the games. Also Read - Facebook Messenger merged with Instagram DMs: All you need to know

“Cloud gaming is about expanding the types of games we already offer, so we’ll start with the format people enjoy playing on Facebook: free-to-play games. That’s one of the reasons why we’re starting with games typically played on mobile devices,” says a Facebook spokesperson on their blog. The games will be free to play until the infrastructure is robust.

At the moment, you can play Asphalt 9:Legends and PGA TOUR Golf Shootout with Facebook’s Cloud Gaming service. “All cloud-streamed games are playable in the same way you play games now on Facebook — whether it’s in our Gaming tab or from News Feed. No special hardware or controllers needed; your hands are the controller since we’re launching with native mobile games. And you can play these games with a mouse and keyboard on desktop,” says Facebook.

Facebook says that 380 million users already play online games on its platform and this service will only add to that. However, the Cloud Gaming is only restricted to Android and Web clients from now. Facebook states Apple’s App Store policies on cloud gaming services as the reason behind this. The company is currently working on ways to deliver the experience on iOS devices but it could be a while before that happens.

  Published Date: October 27, 2020 2:50 PM IST

Best Sellers