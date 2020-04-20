Facebook Gaming app launched, to compete with Twitch and YouTube

Facebook, keeping true to the previous reports, has launched its mobile gaming app today. The social media giant was initially planning to launch the app in the month of June. But, the company seems to have changed its plan as users seek entertainment during coronavirus lockdown. The Facebook Gaming app joins the competition against Twitch, YouTube, and Mixer which just entered the arena recently. Also Read - Facebook set to launch its gaming app today: Report

The Facebook Gaming app has multiple functions which includes both for casual and pro gamers as well as community functions. But, the gaming app is primarily be focused on watching and creating game live streams. Users can catch up with streamers and even use the app’s “Go Live” feature to stream mobile games via their own Facebook page. The gaming will also be released for iOS users once Apple approves it, as per Facebook. Also Read - Facebook cancels 'large physical events' through June 2021

The Facebook Gaming app has different sections to showcase the streams you are following along with another tab to explore the app. Users can play the games available on Facebook using this app and even message friends on their profile.

“Investing in gaming, in general, has become a priority for us because we see gaming as a form of entertainment that really connects people,” the newspaper quoted Fidji Simo, head of the gaming app, as saying. “It’s entertainment that’s not just a form of passive consumption but entertainment that is interactive and brings people together,” Simo said.

Besides, Facebook recently canceled all ‘large physical events’ through June 2021. The company’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that any large event planned with 50 or more people by Facebook stands canceled. It even includes the Oculus Connect 7 virtual reality conference in San Jose and next year’s F8 developers conference.

The popular social media company will hold some of these as virtual events instead, and Zuckerberg also confirmed that the details will be shared soon. Similarly, Facebook has also extended the policy of “no business travel through at least June” 2020. In partnership with Reliance Industries, Facebook is also reportedly planning to creat a super-app, similar to WeChat.