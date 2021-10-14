Facebook's FB Gaming Press Start virtual event announced

Facebook has announced its first-ever gaming event ‘FB Gaming Press Start’ in India. The event will be spread across two days October 19 and October 20. The virtual event will be hosted by comedian Abish Mathews. The event will provide an opportunity to game developers, publishers and creators across India to build, grow their communities and monetize on Facebook. Also Read - Twitter may soon pay Spaces creators under its new accelerator programme

"On Facebook, people can find entertaining gaming videos to watch, follow their favourite creators and game titles, build meaningful connections in gaming groups and chats, discover new games and play those games with people from across the globe – all in one place," the social media giant said in a statement.

The event's opening address will be made by Gio Hunt, VP of Gaming Business and Operations, Facebook, Ajit Mohan, Managing Director and Vice President, India, and Manohar Hotchandani, Business Development Director, Facebook.

Focused on gaming publishers, the first day consists of sessions titled ‘Play 101: Facebook Instant Games and Cloud Opportunities’, ‘Get In-App Ads Right With Audience Network’, ‘Supercharge Your Game With Facebook Gaming Services’ and AR as well as gaming communities.

On the second day creators, publishers and Esports companies will be able to check out sessions on Facebook Gaming video programs, Gaming Creator Programs and Stories of Diversity and Monetisation from popular gamers in the gaming community.