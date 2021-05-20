Fake Battlegrounds Mobile India apps listed on Google Play Store

Battlegrounds Mobile, the rebranded version of PUBG Mobile India has undoubtedly become the most awaited game right now. Ever since Krafton has announced the arrival of the game in India, it’s safe to say that people are looking forward to the launch date, which is yet to be revealed. It is presently up for pre-registrations on the Google Play Store. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India roundup: Low-end mobile support, PUBG elements and more

However, it seems like people are tying to take advantage of people’s excitement due to which there are a number of fake Battlegrounds Mobile apps that have surfaced on the Google app store. Read on to know more about this and how you can detect the impostors. Also Read - Battleground Mobile India aka PUBG Mobile India version release date yet to be finalised: Krafton

Fake Battlegrounds Mobile apps pop up

It is revealed that if you search for Battlegrounds Mobile India on the Google Play Store, multiple apps will appear, which can confuse people. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India for iPhone users, iOS version in the works: Report

However, you should know that these apps are fake. While some claim to be the game guides, others prove to a totally different app that is trying to cash in on the game’s popularity that has grown exponentially these days.

Most of these fake apps if downloaded, will bombard you with a number of adverts and might end up accessing your personal details as part of a phishing attack.

To avoid going for such apps, you need to note the apps’ developer name. The original Battlegrounds Mobile India app is developed by Krafton Inc. and this is mentioned under the app name. Hence, only click on it. Another way to stay safe from fake apps is by looking at the name and the logo of the app.

The original app has the name “BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA” with a man in the helmet as its logo. You can have a look at the screenshot below for a better idea.

For the uninitiated, Battlegrounds Mobile India is currently available only for pre-registrations on the Google Play Store. The app is expected to be available next month but there isn’t any confirmation on the same.

If you intend to pre-register, head to this link, tap on the ‘pre-register’ option, and your are good to go. With this, you will be informed of the game’s arrival and will get access to special rewards for a smooth gameplay once it is available.