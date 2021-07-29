comscore Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite APK links: Fake BGMI Lite links going viral, do not click on them
Many websites are promoting fake Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite APK links, which are fake and might also consist of malware that might harm your device.

While a lot of PUBG Mobile players wait for the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Lite, Krafton Inc has not officially stated if it will be launching a Lite version of the game. While a lot of us have our fingers crossed for a BGMI Lite version, the chances of that happening are very slim. This is because Krafton has added a low-resolution option right into the main app. Also Read - MP urges Nepal government to ban PUBG Mobile and Free Fire in the country

Even though Krafton has not officially stated anything about the lite version of the game, it has not stopped scammers from targeting and exploiting innocent mobile gamers on the internet. Also Read - How to get permanent skins in PUBG Mobile for free in simple steps

Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite APKs are fake

Many spam-filled websites are promoting fake Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite APK links, which are fake and might also consist of malware that might harm your device. BGMI Lite is not an official game and currently, no APK files for the so-called mobile game exist. Also Read - PUBG on PC could likely be going free-to-play soon

We recommend our readers to steer clear of these websites, as apart from spreading misinformation, they are also illegal and may put your devices at risk of viruses and malware. Some of the already detected and popular websites spreading the fake BGMI Lite APK links include MPNRC, WRONG HAT OFFICIAL, awnews, Wazir Tech, APSSB.in and Police Results.

The links are not only being spread by these websites, numerous YouTube videos are also propagating them. Some videos are also recommending their viewers to download a compressed version of BGMI with the pretext of BGMI Lite. However, we recommend that you steer clear off of any of such videos and fake websites.

You can keep a check on Krafton’s official BGMI website for any official announcements. Rest if you need to actually search for official APKs, you can head over to the Google Play Store and before downloading the app, check to see if Krafton Inc is listed under the developer tag.

  • Published Date: July 29, 2021 12:42 PM IST

