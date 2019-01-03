Fallout 76 misses the fireworks for new year with glitched nukes

Fallout 76 has had a faulty start and has failed to recover ever since. This has turned out to be the game by Bethesda that has received the most flak and has been plagued by issues and bugs since the beginning. And now during the new year, the game a miss to all the fireworks when a new bug that disabled all nukes in Fallout 76. And with that the game brought along its baggage of bugs into the new year from 2018.

Tuesdays are the day the game sees a weekly reset, and this happened to coincide with January 1 this time around and players found out that they have been locked out of their nuke silos and the countdown timer had been reset to 9,999 hours and the silos were not re-opening after use. Besides this, the scorched officers that normally drop parts of the nuke codes stopped spawning and could not be found anywhere in the game. On top of this the intel monitor which can be found in the enclave bunker seemed glitched and it kept showing the words ‘complete’ and ‘incomplete’ superimposed on each other. Even the place that is supposed to show the numbers are showing hashtags.

We're planning to bring #Fallout76 offline at 2:30 p.m. EST today for a hotfix to correct the issue with the nuke silos. During this time Fallout 76 will be unavailable. Thank you for your patience. — Bethesda Support (@BethesdaSupport) January 2, 2019

This is an impediment for the die hard fans who are still playing the games because the places where nukes are dropped are the only ones that spawn enemies with legendary gear rewards. Bethesda on its part has acknowledged the glitch and will be fixing the problem and has tweeted about it.