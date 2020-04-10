Fallout 76: Wastelanders new trailer is out, update hits April 14

Fallout 76 from Bethesda was introduced to the world at Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2018. Fallout 76 has had a faulty start and has failed to recover ever since. This has turned out to be the game by Bethesda that has received the most flak and has been plagued by issues and bugs since the beginning. And now the developers are all set to introduce the biggest update to the game. This new update has been titled Fallout 76: Wastelanders.

The description of the new update goes, “In Fallout 76: Wastelanders, people are now coming back to West Virginia. Two vying factions are struggling to gain the upper hand as the secrets of West Virginia are revealed. The Settlers have come to find a new home, and the Raiders have come to exploit them. Embark on a new quest for the Overseer, forge alliances with competing factions, and uncover the truth of what’s hidden in the mountains.”

The new update is free to download for those that already own the game on Steam, B.net, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on April 14, 2020. This update will bring a new main quest, human NPCs, new creatures and gear. For those that own the game on Bethesda.net will be able to claim a free version on Steam when it launches on April 14.

The game has seen numerous issues in almost all segments. This included a time when during the new year, the game gave a miss to all the fireworks when a new bug that disabled all nukes in Fallout 76. Tuesdays are the day the game sees a weekly reset, and this happened to coincide with January 1 this time around and players found out that they have been locked out of their nuke silos and the countdown timer had been reset to 9,999 hours and the silos were not re-opening after use. Besides this, the scorched officers that normally drop parts of the nuke codes stopped spawning and could not be found anywhere in the game.