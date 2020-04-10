comscore Fallout 76: Wastelanders new trailer is out, update hits April 14
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Fallout 76: Wastelanders new trailer is out, update hits April 14
News

Fallout 76: Wastelanders new trailer is out, update hits April 14

Gaming

The developers are all set to introduce the biggest update to the game, titled Fallout 76: Wastelanders. 

  • Published: April 10, 2020 3:49 PM IST
Fallout 76 Wastelanders

Fallout 76 from Bethesda was introduced to the world at Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2018. Fallout 76 has had a faulty start and has failed to recover ever since. This has turned out to be the game by Bethesda that has received the most flak and has been plagued by issues and bugs since the beginning. And now the developers are all set to introduce the biggest update to the game. This new update has been titled Fallout 76: Wastelanders.

The description of the new update goes, “In Fallout 76: Wastelanders, people are now coming back to West Virginia. Two vying factions are struggling to gain the upper hand as the secrets of West Virginia are revealed. The Settlers have come to find a new home, and the Raiders have come to exploit them. Embark on a new quest for the Overseer, forge alliances with competing factions, and uncover the truth of what’s hidden in the mountains.”

The new update is free to download for those that already own the game on Steam, B.net, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on April 14, 2020. This update will bring a new main quest, human NPCs, new creatures and gear. For those that own the game on Bethesda.net will be able to claim a free version on Steam when it launches on April 14.

Fallout 76 misses the fireworks for new year with glitched nukes

Also Read

Fallout 76 misses the fireworks for new year with glitched nukes

The game has seen numerous issues in almost all segments. This included a time when during the new year, the game gave a miss to all the fireworks when a new bug that disabled all nukes in Fallout 76. Tuesdays are the day the game sees a weekly reset, and this happened to coincide with January 1 this time around and players found out that they have been locked out of their nuke silos and the countdown timer had been reset to 9,999 hours and the silos were not re-opening after use. Besides this, the scorched officers that normally drop parts of the nuke codes stopped spawning and could not be found anywhere in the game.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 10, 2020 3:49 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Facebook launches Quiet Mode for iOS devices
News
Facebook launches Quiet Mode for iOS devices
Oppo Reno Ace 2 confirmed to feature 90Hz display, dual speakers

News

Oppo Reno Ace 2 confirmed to feature 90Hz display, dual speakers

Apple iOS App Store has multiple fleeceware apps

News

Apple iOS App Store has multiple fleeceware apps

xHelper malware: All you need to know

News

xHelper malware: All you need to know

Google bans Zoom for all its employees

News

Google bans Zoom for all its employees

Most Popular

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite starts receiving One UI 2.1 update

Facebook launches Quiet Mode for iOS devices

Oppo Reno Ace 2 confirmed to feature 90Hz display, dual speakers

Apple iOS App Store has multiple fleeceware apps

xHelper malware: All you need to know

PUBG adds Panzerfaust; teases season 7

5 best WhatsApp features you should be aware of in 2020

Disney+ Hotstar app first look

5 Tips to save Mobile Data

A look at evolution of smartphone cameras based on consumer needs

Related Topics

Related Stories

Fallout 76: Wastelanders new trailer is out, update hits April 14

Gaming

Fallout 76: Wastelanders new trailer is out, update hits April 14
Video Games to Play if you are missing Game of Thrones

Top Products

Video Games to Play if you are missing Game of Thrones
Video Games to be released in April 2020 for Sony PS4

Top Products

Video Games to be released in April 2020 for Sony PS4
E3 2020 has been finally cancelled over coronavirus fears

Gaming

E3 2020 has been finally cancelled over coronavirus fears
E3 2020: Here's a list of the companies that will be attending the show

Gaming

E3 2020: Here's a list of the companies that will be attending the show

हिंदी समाचार

Honor 8A 2020 स्मार्टफोन 3,020mAh बैटरी और 64जीबी स्टोरेज के साथ हुआ ऑनलाइन स्पॉट

वीवो के किफायती 5जी स्मार्टफोन का दमदार वेरिएंट बिक्री के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध

BSNL दे रही Bonanza ऑफर, फ्री मिलेगी 4 महीने की सेवा

OnePlus 8 Pro स्मार्टफोन में होगा फास्ट 30W वायरलेस चार्ज, ऐसे करेगा काम

Honor Play 4T Pro, Honor Play 4T स्मार्टफोन हुए लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Latest Videos

Realme 6 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 6 Pro Camera Review
PUBG adds Panzerfaust; teases season 7

Features

PUBG adds Panzerfaust; teases season 7
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Review: Great performer with one disappointment

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Review: Great performer with one disappointment
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Long Term Review

Reviews

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Long Term Review

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite starts receiving One UI 2.1 update
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite starts receiving One UI 2.1 update
Facebook launches Quiet Mode for iOS devices

News

Facebook launches Quiet Mode for iOS devices
Oppo Reno Ace 2 confirmed to feature 90Hz display, dual speakers

News

Oppo Reno Ace 2 confirmed to feature 90Hz display, dual speakers
Apple iOS App Store has multiple fleeceware apps

News

Apple iOS App Store has multiple fleeceware apps
xHelper malware: All you need to know

News

xHelper malware: All you need to know