Far Cry 5 is coming to Xbox Game Pass next month

Far Cry is a popular title and the game franchise has been growing with the increasing number of games. The latest in the franchise is the Far Cry 6 and it's a paid game for all platforms. Old ones, however, are sometimes available for free as a part of the Xbox Game Pass on PC and console. Just like that, Far Cry 5 is now coming to Game Pass next month and it will be available on PC, console, and cloud.

Developed by Ubisoft, Far Cry 5 is a first-person shooter game that’s set in the fictional region of Hope Country, Montana in the United States. The game revolves around the Project at Eden’s Gate, a doomsday cult that has taken over the region at the command of its leader, Joseph Seed. The main protagonist of the game is an unnamed Junior Deputy Sheriff who battles the enemy.

The game also offers multiplayer and competitive multiplayer modes. It is the first game in the Far Cry franchise to bring a female protagonist. Players can choose both male and female protagonists in the game.

Although the game was released four years back, it isn’t considered a super success over its older parts. It is though a decently successful title and offers some visual upgrades and improvements to the mechanics and adds to elements to its open world. For instance, the game brought fishing to the franchise.

Other than Far Cry 5, FIFA 22 and Naraka: Bladepoint are also coming to the Xbox Game Pass, that too this month on June 23.