Far Cry 6 to be made available for free: How to download

Far Cry 6 is an extremely popular game, but many are still yet to even try it. For such people, Ubisoft is offering a free weekend for gamers, where the game will be made available free of cost. The free weekend will kick off on March 24 and will go on till March 28. During the time period PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and Xbox One players will be able to access the game free of cost.

Gamers can pre-load Far Cry 6 on their PC, PS4, and PS5. They will later get access to the full game on Thursday. During the event, players will also be able to access the upcoming Stranger Things crossover mission.

The company has released a chart via Twitter revealing the release time for different regions. The game will be made available in India starting March 24 at 11:30 PM IST and will be made available until March 28 at 11:30 PM IST. The game will be made available free of cost on Ubisoft Connect, Epic Games Store, PlayStation Store and the Xbox Game Store.

Tell your friends – the first Far Cry 6 Free Weekend is March 24-27 and it includes the brand-new Stranger Things Crossover Mission! Preload is available now. Please check this map to see when the Free Weekend starts in your time zone. #FarCry6 pic.twitter.com/W9DdPIoOdY — Far Cry 6 (@FarCrygame) March 22, 2022

Once the free weekend comes to an end, players will be offered to keep the game at a 50 percent discount for the Standard, Gold and Deluxe editions.

During the free weekend, players will also get access to a new crossover mission with Netflix’s Stranger Things, called The Vanishing. The crossover will add stealth-horror-survival gameplay. Players who log into the game on Thursday will enter a twisted ‘Upside-Down’ version of Yara. Dani must look for Chorizo and locate the island’s residents who have been spirited away.