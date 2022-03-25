comscore Far Cry 6 to be made available for free on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One: How to download
Far Cry 6 to be made available for free: How to download

Gamers can pre-load Far Cry 6 on their PC, PS4, and PS5. They will later get access to the full game on Thursday. During the event, players will also be able to access the upcoming Stranger Things crossover mission.

Far Cry 6 is an extremely popular game, but many are still yet to even try it. For such people, Ubisoft is offering a free weekend for gamers, where the game will be made available free of cost. The free weekend will kick off on March 24 and will go on till March 28. During the time period PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and Xbox One players will be able to access the game free of cost. Also Read - Sony releases new PlayStation update, brings multiple new features

Gamers can pre-load Far Cry 6 on their PC, PS4, and PS5. They will later get access to the full game on Thursday. During the event, players will also be able to access the upcoming Stranger Things crossover mission. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 sale tomorrow: How to make sure you get one

The company has released a chart via Twitter revealing the release time for different regions. The game will be made available in India starting March 24 at 11:30 PM IST and will be made available until March 28 at 11:30 PM IST. The game will be made available free of cost on Ubisoft Connect, Epic Games Store, PlayStation Store and the Xbox Game Store. Also Read - Ubisoft drops Tom Clancy's name from upcoming title, will be known as XDefiant

Once the free weekend comes to an end, players will be offered to keep the game at a 50 percent discount for the Standard, Gold and Deluxe editions.

During the free weekend, players will also get access to a new crossover mission with Netflix’s Stranger Things, called The Vanishing. The crossover will add stealth-horror-survival gameplay. Players who log into the game on Thursday will enter a twisted ‘Upside-Down’ version of Yara. Dani must look for Chorizo and locate the island’s residents who have been spirited away.

