FarmVille to be shut down this December after 11-year run

News

FarmVille to be shut down this year; will still be playable until December 31

Gaming

Zynga also mentioned that FarmVille’s in-app purchases will be available until November 17 this year. However, the game will continue functioning until the end of the year.

  Published: September 28, 2020 12:35 PM IST
Farmville

Facebook games have come and gone, but FarmVille has been one of the most famous, instantly recognizable casual games to have made it to the platform. After making people head back to a virtual form of farms, poultry, and dairy for over a decade, the title is finally being put to rest by parent company Zynga. The game will continue to run until December 31, 2020. Also Read - Apple to stop charging App Store fees from Facebook till 31 December

The news comes after software giant Adobe recently revealed its new decision to stop distributing and updating its Flash Player for all web browsers. Since FarmVille requires the Adobe Flash Player plugin, it will not be playable post-December 31 this year. Also Read - How to change language settings on Facebook or Instagram?

Watch: Ubisoft Forward: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

“We’re aware that many of you have been with us since the very beginning, helping to build an incredible global community of players over the years who’ve enjoyed this game just as much as we have. For that we say thank you,” said Zynga. Also Read - Facebook brings Oculus Quest 2 VR headset with 90Hz refresh rate for $299

A decade of FarmVille

FarmVille launched on Facebook back in 2009, when even Facebook was just growing in popularity. The casual game title sort of grew alongside Facebook thereafter, giving rise to the MMORPG category and numerous other games like CityVille. The new kind of gaming offered by FarmVille and other subsequent Zynga grew in popularity fairly quickly due to the unique gameplay which not just involved but heavily relied on social networking.

Various game elements worked better if you played FarmVille “with” friends. The more friends you played the game with, the easier it became to level up quickly. The genre of gaming and social networking going hand-in-hand became so popular that many users started creating multiple social media accounts just so that they could have more in-game “friends”, thus helping their main account level up faster.

Apple to stop charging App Store fees from Facebook till 31 December

Also Read

Apple to stop charging App Store fees from Facebook till 31 December

Zynga also mentioned that FarmVille’s in-app purchases will be available until November 17 this year. However, as we mentioned before, the game will continue functioning until the end of the year. The company also said that it would be rolling out a number of in-game activities between now and December, so that players can make the most of their remaining playtime.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: September 28, 2020 12:35 PM IST

Best Sellers