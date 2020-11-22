While PUBG Mobile India is gearing up to launch soon, nCore Games is set to release one of the most awaited FAU-G action game. The company previously confirmed that the FAU-G game will be released later in November and will be available for download on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The exact launch date of the FAU-G game is yet to be revealed by the company. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India: When will the game launch in India?

FAU-G was announced soon after the Indian government banned PUBG Mobile alongside other Chinese apps in the country. The game developer, nCore Games, confirmed that FAU-G isn't the real successor to PUBG Mobile as it will be an action game. It has also been officially confirmed that the first episode of FAU-G will be on the Galwan Valley episode.

There has been a lot of excitement in the gaming community ever since FAU-G has been announced. Interestingly, the game is also backed by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.

Vishal Gondal, who heads nCore Games, previously revealed that the developers are focusing a lot on the graphics of the game. The company aims to launch a game at par with the international level games.

Meanwhile, PUBG Corporation is preparing to relaunch PUBG Mobile as PUBG Mobile India in the country. The company has already released the trailer of the PUBG Mobile India and it hints that it will launch very soon. However, the launch date has not been revealed as of yet.

To relaunch the game in the country PUBG will first need to address all concerns raised by the government and once that is done the game will get a go ahead to be available for users in the country, again. Meanwhile, some reports suggest that the PUBG Mobile India APK link and Google Play Store link were available on the official website briefly. Several rumours suggest that the PUBG Mobile India could release in a few weeks from now.