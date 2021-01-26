FAU-G has been released in India after a very long wait. The game was first announced soon after PUBG Mobile was banned in India alongside hundreds of other chinese apps like TikTok, among others. The mobile game has been released initially for Andorid users only on Google Play Store. iPhone users will need to wait for some more time for the game to release for them. One of the most interestingly things about the FAU-G game in my opinion is that it supports many languages. The so-called PUBG Mobile India rival has been launched in three languages including English, Hindi and Tamil. Also Read - FAU-G mobile game launched in India, released on Google Play store

Bengaluru based nCore Games Founder Vishal Gondal revealed to BGR India that more language support will be coming to FAU-G soon. No timeline has been revealed so far. Gondal confirmed to us that the game will get support for more languages including Telegu, Malayalam, Bhojpuri, Punjabi and Bengali later. Also Read - FAU-G mobile game released: How to download FAU-G on Android, iPhone

Talking about the decision to launch the game in various Indian languages nCore Games spokeperson said, “This is a made in India game that is designed from the ground up for the Indian market. The idea of having multiple languages at launch is to cater to the eclectic and rich population that make up India.” Also Read - FAU-G first impressions: This is no PUBG Mobile rival, but got some potential

This is one feature that I believe will interest many gamers out there to join the game. This will also allow players related to the game more than ever before.

FAU-G mobile game launched

After a long wait FAU-G mobile game has been released for Android users in India. The game is available for download on Google Play store. The game is said to release on iOS later this year. In just an hour of the release FAU-G has been rated 4.6 on Play store. In some reviews the players have mentioned that the game lagged on their entry level smartphone with 3GB RAM and low-key specifications.

Gondal previously confirmed to us that the first verison of FAU-G will be for mid-range and high-end mobile users. He had said that nCore Games will release a liter version of the game if required. If you have downloaded the game there’s an option to adjust the graphics settings as well.

In the near future, FAU-G mobile game will get many more gaming modes, weapons will be added and more features and options. Currently, the game has been released with a story line wherein an Indian soldier is fighting the oponents or Chinese army to save the trapped Indian army men.