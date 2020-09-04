comscore FAU-G is India's answer to PUBG Mobile ban | BGR India
FAU-G is India's answer to PUBG Mobile ban, an action game inspired by the Army

nCore Games will come up with FAU-G as an alternative to the banned PUBG MOBILE. The game will be based around action involving soldiers and 20 percent its revenue will proceed to the Bharat Ke Veer trust.

  • Published: September 4, 2020 6:17 PM IST
FAU-G

If you spend a majority of your day on PUBG Mobile, this isn’t a nice time for you. The government’s recent ban on the mobile game has left many players looking for an equally good alternative. Surely, you can check out our list of all the PUBG Mobile alternatives you can play for free. An Indian developer has, however, come up with a way to cash-in on the opportunity. Choosing Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar as its brand ambassador, nCore Games has come with FAU-G. Also Read - Google Play Store और Apple App Store ने भारत में PUBG Mobile ऐप को किया रिमूव

Yes, India’s answer to PUBG Mobile is FAU-G. There’s no doubt the developers wanted the game to ring bells with PUBG Mobile loyalists. Akshay Kumar is his recent Twitter post says this is an action game focused on providing entertainment to players. Apart from that, it will also preach about the sacrifices of our armed forces. In case you were wondering what FAU-G stands for, it means “Fearless And United-Guards”. Also Read - PUBG Mobile ban: Why the decision is a stifling one at best

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

However, unlike PUBG Mobile, the proceeds for FAU-G will be directed for noble causes. Akshay Kumar says that 20 percent of the game’s revenues will be directed to the Bharat Ke Veer trust. Hence, if you make any purchase in-game, part of your payment will help the government’s soldiers trust. Also Read - PUBG Mobile banned by Indian government: All you need to know

Before you get too excited, do know that the game is in the development stage and there’s no definitive launch date as of now. Moreover, the developer hasn’t stated which platforms will the game be available on. It seems that it will launch initially on Android and then move to iOS. There’s no hint on the gameplay details, graphics and compatibility yet.

FAU-G and other PUBG Mobile alternatives

While FAU-G is one upcoming alternative to PUBG Mobile, there are already a few games available to pick for free. Activision’s Call of Duty Mobile is available on Android and iOS as a free to download game. CODM is similar to PUBG Mobile in terms of gameplay but brings superior graphics as well as additional maps to host a variety of matches.

Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad now available on Android and iOS devices, is free to download

  • Published Date: September 4, 2020 6:17 PM IST

6,999

Best Sellers