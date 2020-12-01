comscore FAU-G registration is up on Google Play, screenshot revealed | BGR India
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • FAU-G pre-registration is now up on Google Play, screenshot reveals weapon and skin
News

FAU-G pre-registration is now up on Google Play, screenshot reveals weapon and skin

Gaming

Home-brewed action shooter game FAU-G is now available for pre-registration on Google Play. The launch date is yet to be made available.

FAU-G

FAU-G showed up as a “desi” alternative to the now-banned PUBG Mobile a few months ago, and since then has amassed a lot of hype. The game is said to depict the clash between the Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan valley, as well as give players a brief experience into the lives of India’s armed forces. While FAU-G is yet to have a launch date, Studio nCore Pvt Ltd has made the game available for pre-registration on Google Play. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India launch soon: 5 recent developments

If you have long waited to see an Indian counterpart to PUBG Mobile, you can now head over to the Google Play listing of FAU-G and pre-register for the game. Once you do that, Google Play will notify you of the game’s availability as soon as it is released. The developer hasn’t listed any system requirement for Android phones but you could expect a variation in experience based on the device. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India does not have permission to restart in India yet, confirms Government of India

FAU-G initially seems to be coming exclusively to Android and iPhone users may have tow ait for a later release date. On Google Play, the app is listed as containing several in-app purchases. Additionally, the file size will also vary based on the device you are installing. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India could reportedly release on this date

Is FAU-G coming sooner than PUBG Mobile India?

FAU-G

Given that FAU-G is already listed on the Google Play store, it seems developer Studio nCore Pvt Ltd will probably release it in a few weeks’ time. In fact, there are high chances of the game getting a public release closer to the new year. If that’s not on the card, we can all assume to see it go live by January 26, when the game will try to bank on the patriotic sentiments.

Not much is known about FAU-G at the moment. The Google Play listing shows a couple of game art depicting the action you can expect from the game. There seems to be one screenshot from the homescreen of the game wherein a character is shown holding an arm-held weapon. It shows an option to go directly to the game, and another button to visit the store. The latter could be a link to the in-game store.

While FAU-G starts its pre-registration, PUBG Mobile India is yet to see any announcement on this front. The game has long been listed as “coming soon” but there’s no hint on the release date. Some recent reports suggested that the game hasn’t been cleared for a re-release by the Indian government. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology was recently quoted by an unknown source, saying that game need to get clearance before being re-released after the ban.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 1, 2020 9:14 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Nokia laptops could be a real thing in India soon
News
Nokia laptops could be a real thing in India soon
Microsoft Teams will stop working for millions of users today

News

Microsoft Teams will stop working for millions of users today

Moto G 5G launched in India starting at Rs 20,999

News

Moto G 5G launched in India starting at Rs 20,999

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro receiving OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 OTA update with optimizations and bug fixes

News

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro receiving OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 OTA update with optimizations and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord SE in the works, details revealed

News

OnePlus Nord SE in the works, details revealed

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Nokia laptops could be a real thing in India soon

Microsoft Teams will stop working for millions of users today

Moto G 5G launched in India starting at Rs 20,999

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro receiving OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 OTA update with optimizations and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord SE in the works, details revealed

How to use the Whatsapp Disappearing Messages Feature

How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android

Oxygen OS rated the most preferred OS, we talk to OnePlus

Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile India launch soon: 5 recent developments

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India launch soon: 5 recent developments
PUBG Mobile India doesn't have permission to restart yet

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India doesn't have permission to restart yet
PUBG Mobile India could reportedly release on this date

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India could reportedly release on this date
No idea on PUBG Mobile India release date, says Microsoft

Gaming

No idea on PUBG Mobile India release date, says Microsoft
PUBG Mobile India could be available for Android users first followed by iOS

News

PUBG Mobile India could be available for Android users first followed by iOS

हिंदी समाचार

Flipkart Flipstart Days Sale आज से शुरू, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक प्रोडक्ट्स पर 80 प्रतिशत तक का डिस्काउंट

ZTE Blade 20 Pro 5G स्मार्टफोन 64MP कैमरा, 4000mAh बैटरी, 4K वीडियो रिकॉर्डिंग सपोर्ट के साथ आया

Redmi Note 9 4G को जल्द ग्लोबली किया जाएगा लॉन्च, EEC सर्टिफिकेशन साइट पर हुआ स्पॉट

Nokia के लैपटॉप्स जल्द भारत में होंगे लॉन्च, BIS सर्टिफिकेशन साइट पर हुए स्पॉट

Nokia 5.4 जल्द होगा लॉन्च, डिजाइन, कलर और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स आएं सामने

Latest Videos

How to use the Whatsapp Disappearing Messages Feature

Features

How to use the Whatsapp Disappearing Messages Feature
Apple iPhone 12 review

Reviews

Apple iPhone 12 review
Xbox Series X first impressions (Indian unit): Next-gen is exciting

Hands On

Xbox Series X first impressions (Indian unit): Next-gen is exciting
How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android

Features

How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android

News

FAU-G registration is up on Google Play, screenshot revealed
Gaming
FAU-G registration is up on Google Play, screenshot revealed
Nokia laptops could be a real thing in India soon

News

Nokia laptops could be a real thing in India soon
Microsoft Teams will stop working for millions of users today

News

Microsoft Teams will stop working for millions of users today
Moto G 5G launched in India starting at Rs 20,999

News

Moto G 5G launched in India starting at Rs 20,999
OnePlus 8, 8 Pro receiving OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 OTA update with optimizations and bug fixes

News

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro receiving OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 OTA update with optimizations and bug fixes

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers