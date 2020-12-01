FAU-G registration is up on Google Play, screenshot revealed

FAU-G showed up as a “desi” alternative to the now-banned PUBG Mobile a few months ago, and since then has amassed a lot of hype. The game is said to depict the clash between the Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan valley, as well as give players a brief experience into the lives of India’s armed forces. While FAU-G is yet to have a launch date, Studio nCore Pvt Ltd has made the game available for pre-registration on Google Play. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India launch soon: 5 recent developments

If you have long waited to see an Indian counterpart to PUBG Mobile, you can now head over to the Google Play listing of FAU-G and pre-register for the game. Once you do that, Google Play will notify you of the game's availability as soon as it is released. The developer hasn't listed any system requirement for Android phones but you could expect a variation in experience based on the device.

FAU-G initially seems to be coming exclusively to Android and iPhone users may have tow ait for a later release date. On Google Play, the app is listed as containing several in-app purchases. Additionally, the file size will also vary based on the device you are installing.

Is FAU-G coming sooner than PUBG Mobile India?

Given that FAU-G is already listed on the Google Play store, it seems developer Studio nCore Pvt Ltd will probably release it in a few weeks’ time. In fact, there are high chances of the game getting a public release closer to the new year. If that’s not on the card, we can all assume to see it go live by January 26, when the game will try to bank on the patriotic sentiments.

Not much is known about FAU-G at the moment. The Google Play listing shows a couple of game art depicting the action you can expect from the game. There seems to be one screenshot from the homescreen of the game wherein a character is shown holding an arm-held weapon. It shows an option to go directly to the game, and another button to visit the store. The latter could be a link to the in-game store.

While FAU-G starts its pre-registration, PUBG Mobile India is yet to see any announcement on this front. The game has long been listed as “coming soon” but there’s no hint on the release date. Some recent reports suggested that the game hasn’t been cleared for a re-release by the Indian government. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology was recently quoted by an unknown source, saying that game need to get clearance before being re-released after the ban.