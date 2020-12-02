PUBG Mobile is struggling every day to re-launch in India and the so-called Indian rival FAU-G is using this to their advantage. The action game was up for pre-registrations earlier this week and in just three days one million users have shown interest, the company announced on Wednesday. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India officials request to meet MeitY, no response from latter
FAU-G game developer nCore Games took to Twitter to announce that FAU-G has been pre-registered by one million users on Google Play Store in just a matter of 3 days. Now, that’s quite an impressive number. Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile India is still struggling to re-launch. Also Read - FAU-G vs PUBG Mobile India: 5 key differences between the games
All about FAU-G..
FAU-G was initially expected to launch in the month of October and then the company announced that it will be released in November. Sadly, that didn’t happen. Well, now that the game is up for pre-registrations we can expect the FAU-G action game to release later this month. The company is yet to officially confirm the launch or release date of FAU-G. Also Read - FAU-G pre-registration is now up on Google Play, screenshot reveals weapon and skin
Meanwhile, pre-registrations have confirmed that FAU-G will be listed on Google Play Store soon. There are no details on whether the game will up for download on Apple App Store or not.