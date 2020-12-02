comscore FAU-G pre-registrations crosses 1 million on Google Play | BGR India
  FAU-G pre-registrations crosses 1 million as PUBG Mobile struggles to re-launch
News

FAU-G pre-registrations crosses 1 million as PUBG Mobile struggles to re-launch

Gaming

FAU-G has been pre-registered by 1 million people on the Google Play Store in just a matter of 3 days. Should PUBG Mobile India worry?

fau-g, pubg mobile

PUBG Mobile is struggling every day to re-launch in India and the so-called Indian rival FAU-G is using this to their advantage. The action game was up for pre-registrations earlier this week and in just three days one million users have shown interest, the company announced on Wednesday. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India officials request to meet MeitY, no response from latter

FAU-G game developer nCore Games took to Twitter to announce that FAU-G has been pre-registered by one million users on Google Play Store in just a matter of 3 days. Now, that’s quite an impressive number. Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile India is still struggling to re-launch. Also Read - FAU-G vs PUBG Mobile India: 5 key differences between the games

All about FAU-G..

FAU-G was initially expected to launch in the month of October and then the company announced that it will be released in November. Sadly, that didn’t happen. Well, now that the game is up for pre-registrations we can expect the FAU-G action game to release later this month. The company is yet to officially confirm the launch or release date of FAU-G. Also Read - FAU-G pre-registration is now up on Google Play, screenshot reveals weapon and skin

Meanwhile, pre-registrations have confirmed that FAU-G will be listed on Google Play Store soon. There are no details on whether the game will up for download on Apple App Store or not.

Last month the game developer released an official teaser of FAU-G highlighting that the first episode will be around the Galwan Vallery episode. In the teaser, the visuals look good but no details about weapons were revealed. FAU-G is being developed in association with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. We would expect the company to reveal more details about the game in the days to come.
FAU-G is being heavily compared to PUBG Mobile India, which is the Indian version of the global PUBG Mobile. The South Korean gaming company is working hard to bring back PUBG Mobile to India but the government is yet to approve the request, reports suggest. The company has confirmed that for PUBG Mobile India privacy and security of players’ information will be of the utmost priority.
Some recent reports suggest that the PUBG Mobile India launch could delay till January – February. The company is yet to reveal details about the launch timeline of the Indian version of the game. PUBG Mobile was banned in India alongside hundreds of other Chinese apps in September.
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  Published Date: December 2, 2020 9:25 PM IST

Best Sellers