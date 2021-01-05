comscore FAUG release date out as Twitter memes flood internet | BGR India
News

FAU-G release date announced by Akshay Kumar, Twitterati goes on a memes riot

Gaming

FAU-G release date has been announced by the game's developers nCore Games and it will be released on 26 January. The game rivals PUBG Mobile in India.

FAUG-Hero

FAU-G aka Fearless and United Guard is an upcoming mobile multiplayer game which is scheduled to be launched in India soon. nCore Games, the developers of FAU-G in association with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently announced the official release date of the game as 26 January. Also Read - FAU-G Lite will release for budget phones if users feel the need for it

FAU-G or PUBG?

FAU-G which is touted to be a rival to PUBG Mobile, that still stands as banned in India, has been in the headlines for the past couple of months for reasons beyond just the gameplay it offers. While there has been a section of netizens who have questioned the fortunate timing for the launch of the game when PUBG Mobile was banned while many others have drawn comparisons of the game with PUBG Mobile. Also Read - Twitter acquires social podcasting app Breaker to help build Twitter Spaces

While mobile gaming enthusiasts have been waiting anxiously for the launch of the game, the internet is divided with the launch of FAU-G and netizens did not shy away from what they thought about the trailer. Also Read - FAU-G India launch date confirmed

Twitterati on FAU-G’s release

Akshay tweeted “Whether it’s a problem within the country or at the border…these Bharat Ke Veer always stand tall. They are our Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G! Witness the anthem.”

The Bollywood star also uploaded a short trailer on his official Twitter account announcing the release date for the game and after that, it was an endless barrage of memes that flooded Twitter. Most Tweeple posted funny memes drawing a comparison between PUBG Mobile and FAU-G.

While there are plenty of gamers out these who feel that FAU-G will not be able to meet the expectations of gamers in India, optimists seem to have bestowed their faith in the India-made mobile game and feel that it will give a stiff challenge to PUBG Mobile.

Though the official release date of the game is out, we still have no information about the gameplay and what FAU-G will offer in terms of graphics. Till now the developers have only released cinematic game trailers that show Indian soldiers brawling with enemies while the recent trailer shows gunfighting in some parts.

There is still a lot of ambiguity around the game and how it will be received by the gaming community in India.

The fact that PUBG Mobile still remains banned in India with no news when the Indian version of PUBG Mobile will be launched, it looks like smooth sailing for FAU-G in the days to come.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 5, 2021 3:19 PM IST

