FAU-G mobile game finally launched in India on January 26, 2021, after much hype since PUBG was banned in the country last year. FAU-G is available on Android as of now, with iPhone support coming at a later stage. The app has already crossed one million downloads on the Google Play Store within a day of its launch. For those waiting to download this action game, do keep in mind a few things. Also Read - FAU-G mobile game: How to play FAU-G, tips and tricks to keep in mind

Here are five things you should know about the FAU-G action game: Also Read - Today's Tech News: FAU-G India launch, Jio suspends internet services in Delhi NCR

FAU-G launch: Top five things to know

FAU-G available for Android devices Also Read - FAU-G launched in English, Hindi and Tamil; more language support coming

To reiterate, FAU-G is only available on Android devices for now and it can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. Make sure you download the game with the developer name “Studio nCore Pvt. Ltd.”. For those unaware, the full name of FAU-G is “FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards” so make sure to download the correct app. The game is of 460MB in size and is recommended to be downloaded over a Wi-Fi connection. FAU-G can be played on Android phones running Android 8.0 Oreo or later.

The nCore Games co-founder and chairman Vishal Gondal has clarified that the first version of the game is for mid-range and high-end mobile users and that a lite version of the game will be released if required.

FAU-G crossed one million downloads on Play Store within a day

FAU-G has crossed one million downloads on the Google Play Store in India within a day of its launch. The immense popularity can be attributed to several factors, including the PUBG ban in India soon after which FAU-G was announced, as well as, promotion of the game by popular Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. FAU-G also banked on patriotic sentiments as it is based on the Galwan Valley incident that occurred on June 15, 2020, and resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers, while more than 70 were injured. The game itself was launched on Republic Day.

Only Campaign mode, no guns available as of now

Don’t be surprised if you see only one mode as of now, as more modes are scheduled to come at a later stage. While only Campaign mode is currently available, Team Deathmatch and Free for all battle royale mode will be rolled out later with updates, though a timeline is not clear as of now.

Only the first episode, which is focused on the Galwan Valley incident between the Indian and Chinese army, has been released. The current storyline is an Indian soldier fighting the opponents or the Chinese army to save the trapped Indian army men.

Also, the game only has hand-to-hand combat weapons as of now, which is kind of a bummer, though the support for guns to be made available later.

FAU-G available in three languages, support for more coming soon

FAU-G has been launched in three languages – English, Hindi, and Tamil. Gondal confirmed to BGR India that the support for more languages, like Telegu, Malayalam, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, and Bengali, will come to FAU-G soon. “This is a made in India game that is designed from the ground up for the Indian market. The idea of having multiple languages at launch is to cater to the eclectic and rich population that make up India,” Gondal said in a statement.

Not a PUBG Mobile rival

The company has said time and again that FAU-G is not a PUBG rival and is not similar to the banned game. However, do keep in mind that only story mode is available for FAU-G as of now, and the company plans to release free for all, which is a battle royale mode at a later stage, which might put the game in the same category as PUBG as later is a battle royale game as well.