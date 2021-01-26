When I first heard about — so-called India’s PUBG Mobile rival, I wasn’t as excited as much as other Indian mobile gamers. And after seeing the first trailer, I was apprehensive towards the game, to say the least. Since then a lot of time has passed and with me being provided with the opportunity to be one of the first people in the country to try out the game I jumped at it. And initially, I was surprised. But the more I played the game, the more I found its flaws. Here’s are my detailed initial impressions of the game. Also Read - FAU-G releases in English, Hindi and Tamil; more language support coming

Before I start, keep in mind that BGR India was provided with an initial build of the game, due to which some of the issues that I faced, could have been taken care of in the final build, which is available on the Play Store.

FAU-G first impressions

FAU-G will at one point offer gamers three modes: Campaign, Team Deathmatch and Free for all. However, for now, the nCore Games is only offering gamers the Campaign mode. Both the Team Deathmatch 5v5 mode and Free for all battle royale mode, will be made available at a later date with updates. Also Read - FAU-G mobile game released: How to download FAU-G on Android, iPhone

I played the game on in the highest graphics setting, the game comes with the medium graphic setting enabled as default.

Starting off with the graphics, the game certainly managed to surprise me. Considering that it has been developed in India, and the earlier trailer was just too bad, the company has managed to deliver a decent game. The graphics were not as good as but did manage to look realistic and good enough for a .

The version we had did have a lot of mechanical bugs, which were noticeable from the get-go. For example, if you were in a tent, you could hit the players trying to get inside. Some other bugs included, players not hitting you at all in the beginning stages, and them retreating back if you come back to the entrance of the stage. These bugs could have been fixed in the launch release, if not they are simple tweaks that the company can make.

One thing I missed a lot while playing the game, was the ability to set difficulty levels of it. The game started off extremely easy, with cinematic looks and a narration of the recent Galwan border incident. But as you passed the checkpoints it became more and more difficult to cross the stages. And considering the time constraint that is put on players, it is very difficult to finish all the stages. The game is indeed so difficult, that none of my colleagues or me have been able to pass the first chapter as of now.

The lead character, a Sikh army officer has to take on the to get to his crew. And while doing so he keeps on narrating dialogues like “Ek FAUG mission pure kiye bina waapis nahi laut taa,” which is fun at the start, but becomes annoying as you keep playing the game. However, this is understandable, as the game is also meant for kids to play, who find such stuff engrossing. While I was playing the game, the Chinese Army men were taunting the lead in English, however, while a colleague found them narrating dialogues in Chinese. This could be a bug, considering that the game has been made available in multiple languages. Design for the Chinese Army characters is also on point, with characters having facial structures similar to the China region.

One thing, I think nCore Games should add to the game is the ability for players to carry health packs. Sitting down near a bonfire just does not cut it. Players should be able to heal themselves on the go, as it would save on precious time and would not require them to keep on trying to go back to the last bonfire or unlock the current stage’s bonfire.

Currently, the game only has hand to hand combat weapons, which is a bit of a bummer, considering that the has a number of classic guns that people would love to try out. Still having a weapon makes it much easier to kill AI opponents, however, you will have to take them by killing opponents, instead of finding them in places. And just like guns, you will have to be careful about using them, as they have limited hits, after which they break, limited to two kills.

To make the game PG-rated, the company did not include blood, instead while hitting the AI bots simply show the amount of damage they took in the form of numbers. There is no health bar for opponents, which means that you have to hit them multiple times before you know they are dead. After an AI bot dies, it disappears from the field. These might be good features for children, trying to learn about the incident.

The in-game store is where the company will be making its money from, but the prices seem a bit too exorbitant. They could have been lower, especially for the game launch.

FAU-G first impressions: My thoughts

While many were expecting FAU-G to be the Indian alternative to . It is not that, at least not now. The game might rival the popular battle royale, when nCore Games launches the rest of the two modes at a later date. But, as of now, the game is simply a standalone campaign based on Galwan Valley incident. We will have to wait and see all the improvements, the company will bring to the game, but as of now, it is simply a game that you can play along with other , while you wait for PUBG Mobile to make a comeback.