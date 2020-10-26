FAU-G launch in November, first game teaser released by Akshay Kumar

FAU-G, the hyped game that is looking to full the void left by PUBG Mobile ban in India, will launch in November, nCore Games has announced. The game has also received its first official teaser that was shared by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Twitter. Kumar is also backing the game. Details about the games are still scarce and it is unclear whether the visuals used in the teaser are from the actual game or something created just for the teaser. Also Read - PUBG Ban: China asks India to “correct its mistakes” after imposing ban on 118 apps

FAU-G was originally announced in September, shortly after government banned PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite in the country. Both versions of the game, along with dozens of other Chinese apps and games, remain banned, even though PUBG Corporation seems to be working behind the curtain to find a way to get the game unbanned.

The FAUG teaser revealed little about the game and just shows Indian soldiers in conflict with Chinese soldiers at the Galwan Valley. In a conversation with Reuters in September, Vishal Gondal, who is an advisor and investor in nCore Games, had indicated that the first level of the FAU-G game will be based in Galwan Valley.

Galwan Valley has been in the news as clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in the region had left 20 Indian soldiers dead in June.

The FAU-G game teaser has also been shared on YouTube and the video’s cover image revealed that FAU-G will be offered for download via Google Play store and Apple App store. It is unclear if it will also arrive for PC and gaming consoles.

To recall, FAU-G is short for Fearless and United-Guards and the game developer has announced that it will be donating 20 percent of the revenues generated by the game to Bharat Ke Veer initiative.