FAU-G mobile game has finally made its official entry on the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day. The Indian mobile game has been the talk of the tech world ever since it was announced last year, just after the ban of PUBG Mobile and more Chinese apps.

After a lot of buzz, FAU-G has managed to attract more attention as the game has gained more than a million downloads in the country in just a day after the official launch.

FAU-G gains 1M+ users in just a day

The Indian game has surpassed 1 million downloads on the Google Play Store within a day after launch. This shows us how people in India were awaiting the arrival of FAU-G and the kind of popularity it has attracted, given that PUBG Mobile is no longer available in India.

To recall, FAU-G had previously achieved a similar milestone when it gained more than four million pre-registrations ahead of its launch.

FAU-G or Fearless And United – Guards is a war game set in Galwan Valley and portrays the war between Indian and China that took place last year. It follows a simple storyline format wherein a Sikh army officer has to fight the Chinese army.

The game currently only has the Campaign mode and will eventually get the Team Deathmatch mode and the free for all battle royale mode.

Additionally, the Indian war game only supports hand-to-hand combat weapons but are soon to get more weapons in the near future. To clear the air, the game is not to be confused as an alternative to PUBG Mobile as the gameplay is a lot different. However, with the battle royale mode coming in soon, possible comparisons can be drawn.

For the uninitiated, FAU-G is currently available for Android users as of now and will soon reach iOS users. The game can be easily downloaded via the Google Play Store. All you need to do is type in ‘FAU-G’ and go for the option that has ‘Studio nCore Pvt. Ltd.’ mentioned for there are several clones too. The game is just 460MB in size, which is relatively smaller than various high-graphic games out there.

FAU-G is available in three languages, namely, English, Hindi, and Tamil. The game is soon to get support for more languages.