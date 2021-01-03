comscore FAU-G India launch date, PUBG Mobile India rival release on January 26
FAU-G launch date confirmed, trailer shows glimpse of the first episode

FAU-G launch date has been confirmed by game developer nCore games. The PUBG Mobile India rival will launch in India on January 26.

FAU-G or Fearless And United Guards launch date has been officially announced by the game developer nCore Games. Vishal Gondal and bollywood actor Akshay Kumar also took to their Twitter handle to announce the launch date of FAU-G game, the so called rival of infamous PUBG Mobile, which is currently banned in the country due to privacy and security reasons. Also Read - Apps that ruled the news in 2020: PUBG Mobile, WhatsApp, TikTok and more

FAU-G is one of the most awaited action games of 2020. Gaming enthusiasts who have been waiting for the action game will be able to get their hands on FAU-G on January 26. The FAU-G game will be released in India on this Republic day. The game has been available for pre-registration for a long time now. If interested, you can click on this link  to pre-register for the game. Also Read - PUBG Mobile: These countries unbanned PUBG after imposing ban, will India do the same?

The action game should be initially available only for Android users on Google Play store. There are no details on whether the FAU-G game will be available on Apple App sore in the near future. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India: Launch date, what's new, how to play

The game developer nCore Games, which is based in Bengaluru, has also released a new trailer of FAU-G action game. This trailer reveals fresh details of the first episode of the game, which is said to be based on the Galwan Valley episode between Indian and Chinese army, occurred last year. The trailer shows the Indian soldiers defeating the rivals at the border. The episode is based in LOC, Ladakh.

Where is PUBG Mobile India?

PUBG Corporation is working hard towards bringing the PUBG Mobile back in the country for the gaming enthusiasts. The battle royale game was banned in the country alongside other Chinese last year. The company has also revealed that the game will return to India as PUBG Mobile India. It will be tailored as per requirements of the Indian gamers and the government.

Rumours and other reports suggest that the PUBG Mobile India game will take some more time to release in the country. This is because the Indian government first wants to ensure that the game meets all the concerns raised by them at the time of the ban. The launch or release date of the PUBG Mobile India is yet to be officially confirmed.

PUBG Mobile India’s struggle to return back to India could prove to be a great opportunity for FAU-G, which is said to be the Indian rival of PUBG Mobile. To recall, FAU-G was first announced a few weeks after the government banned PUBG Mobile in India.

  Published Date: January 3, 2021 5:40 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy S21 to offer better battery life than Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S21 to offer better battery life than Galaxy S20
OxygenOS 11 for OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 7/7t soon

OxygenOS 11 for OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 7/7t soon
Moto G Stylus 2021 leaked in images

Moto G Stylus 2021 leaked in images
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro listed on official site

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro listed on official site
WhatsApp: Over 1.4 billion voice and video calls on WhatsApp on NYE 2020

WhatsApp: Over 1.4 billion voice and video calls on WhatsApp on NYE 2020

Best Sellers