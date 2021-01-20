comscore FAU-G garners 4 million pre-registrations prior to official launch
Indian game FAU-G garners 4 million pre-registrations prior to official launch

FAU-G was announced last year after the popular battle royale game, PUBG Mobile was banned in the country due to its Chinese connections.

FAU-G is soon to make its official entry in India, following numerous teasers and speculations. Now, prior to the launch, the Indian game has gained four million pre-registrations hitting a new milestone even before it has been made accessible to the users. Also Read - FAU-G release date announced by Akshay Kumar, Twitterati goes on a memes riot

FAU-G gets 4 million pre-registrations

The information was revealed by the developers of the game in a recent interview, as per a report by MySmartPrice. One thing worth noting is that the four million pre-registrations are exclusive of the registrations made via low-end phones. Also Read - FAU-G Lite will release for budget phones if users feel the need for it

FAU-G aka Fearless And United Guards is yet to extend support for low-end devices, which is expected to happen soon after the game launches. Also Read - FAU-G India launch date confirmed

To recall, FAU-G, developed by nCore Games and heavily promoted by actor Akshay Kumar, is set to officially launch on January 26, which happens to be the 72nd Republic Day in India and a perfect occasion to launch an Indian game with patriotic sentiments.

While we don’t have a lot of information on the game, we have a trailer that gives us a gist. The game will be set in Galwan Valley and will be showcase a tussle between the Indian and the Chinese forces. It will be initially launched as a third-person game but will also get a first-person mode. It is also expected to contain guided maps and enemy camps.

FAU-G was touted as an Indian PUBG Mobile alternative but the air was cleared and was revealed that it won’t be the case. Although, it is expected to get a battle royale mode much like PUBG Mobile, Fortnite, and even Call of Duty (CoD).

As a reminder, FAU-G achieved a similar milestone when it garnered one million pre-registrations in 24 hours. The pre-registrations went live on November 30 last year.

You can pre-register for FAU-G by heading to the Google Play Store. iOS users currently don’t have the option to do so.

As for PUBG Mobile, we still don’t have any word on whether or not it is coming to India. The battle royale game is struggling to make a comeback in India due to the issues with the government.

  Published Date: January 20, 2021 11:13 AM IST

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile को लेकर आई बड़ी खबर, बैन हुए 12 लाख से ज्यादा अकाउंट्स

Samsung ने लॉन्च किए तीन सस्ते स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या है कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Xiaomi Republic Day Sale शुरू, स्मार्टफोन्स और TV पर बंपर डिस्काउंट

Motorola Edge S स्मार्टफोन को कंपनी ने किया टीज, जानें क्या होगी खासियत

Realme X7 Pro भारत में जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, मिलेंगे शानदार फीचर्स

