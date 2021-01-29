FAU-G mobile game has been launched in India on 72nd Republic Days for Android users only. Interestingly, in just three days, the game has managed to garner more than five million downloads on the Google Play store. The company previously confirmed to BGR India that action game will be released for iPhone users on Apple App store at a later date. The exact timeline hasn’t been revealed yet. Also Read - Today's Tech News: FAU-G 5 million downloads, Samsung Galaxy M02 launch

The so-called PUBG Mobile rival has also become the top free game app on Google Play store, which is incredible for a game that released just a few days ago. FAU-G has been currently rated 3.4 stars on Play store with more than five million downlaods.

It must be noted that the Bengaluru based nCore Games has released just the first version of the game, more updates will be added to the action game in the days to come. The company previously confirmed to bring a battle royale mode, among others in the days to come.

5 things about FAU-G you should know

— FAU-G is being compared to PUBG Mobile, which is currently banned in India. The popular battle royale game was banned in the country last year in September alongside hundreds of other Chinese applications. Time and again, nCore Games has confirmed that the action game they released is no PUBG Mobile alternative. With FAU-G, the company wants to deliver the story first. The first episode revolves around the Galwan Valley incident that occured between the Indian and Chinese army. Having said that, this one is no battle royale game and doesn’t offer guns to kill the opponents/Chinese army.

— The game is currently available for Android users on Google Play store. It is suppose to released for iPhone users on App store in the days to come. The timeline hasn’t been revealed yet. As memntioned, the game has already crossed five million downlaods in the country in 3 days. It has also been listed as the top free game on the Play store.

— FAU-G has been developed by Indian developers, Bengaluru based nCore Games is the brainchild behind the mobile game. The company promises that the user data will be secured stored on servers within the country. In a past interview with BGR India nCore Games founder Vishal Gondal said that the company is focused at keeping users’ data safe and secure on servers. In other words, you will not need to worry about your personal information getting leaked or compromised.

— The game version currently released is mainly for mid-range and high-end phones. Gondal previously confirmed to BGR India that there could a liter version dubbed FAU-G Lite if users require. The liter verison of the game will be released for budget or entry-level smartphone users.

— Interestingly, the mobile game has been released in three languages including English, Hindi and Tamil. Gondal confirmed that the game will be available in more Indian languages in the days to come. nCore Games spokesperson told BGR India, “This is a made in India game that is designed from the ground up for the Indian market. The idea of having multiple languages at launch is to cater to the eclectic and rich population that make up India.” The company confirmed that the game will release in Telegu, Malayalam, Bhojpuri, Punjabi and Bengali in the days to come.