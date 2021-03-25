FAU-G (Fearless and United Guards) mobile game, which made its debut in India on January 26, is now available on iOS. The game by Studio nCore is free for download on the Apple App Store. It is 643.4 MB in size and compatible with iOS 10.0 or later on iPhone. Also Read - FAU-G, Made in India PUBG Mobile alternative, released globally for Android users

"FAU-G is now available on iOS! Experience the tales of Galwan valley like never before on your iPhone. Download now from Apple app store," nCore games said in a tweet.

Notably, the game was only available for Android users since its global launch earlier this year. Although the Bengaluru-based nCore Games confirmed to BGR India at the time of the launch that it will be released for iOS soon, it did not give out an exact date.

FAU-G mobile game, which is mainly a story version and not a battle royale game like PUBG Mobile, has been designed to run best on mid-range and high-end smartphones. However, the company has confirmed that a lite version of the game for budget mobile users will be released as well.

FAU-G is also said to add modes like battle royale as well as guns and other weapons on board as it does not come with any weapon in the current version. The storyline of the first episode revolves around the Galwan Valley incident, where the player or the Indian soldier fights the opponents or the Chinese army to save the country.

FAU-G is available in three languages including English, Hindi, and Tamil. Support for more languages will be added in the coming months, according to the company.

FAUG to get PUBG like multiplayer Team Deathmatch mode soon

FAU-G developer nCore Games previously confirmed in a tweet that the mobile game will get a multiplayer Team Deathmatch mode soon. It will be a 5v5 mode wherein a total of 10 players will be allowed to combat against each other. “Find your friends, form your squad, fight for freedom! FAU-G’s multiplayer Team Deathmatch mode is coming soon,” as per a tweet by nCore Games.

Notably, the popular FvP (first-person shooter) titles Call of Duty and PuBG mobile already have Team Deathmatch mode. In comparison, FAUG only includes hand-to-hand combat as of now.