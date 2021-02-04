comscore FAUG Mobile Latest Update February 2021: FAUG rating drops in Google play store | Know reason why PUBG Fan mocks FAUG
FAU-G mobile game, the Made in India PUBG Mobile alternative, was launched in India on January 26. The game is available for Android users on Google Play Store.

FAU-G mobile game, the Made in India PUBG Mobile alternative, was launched in India on January 26 on the 72nd Republic Day. The game is currently available for Android users on Google Play Store and should be released for Apple App Store in the months to come, the company confirmed. Initially, the FAU-G mobile game was rated very high up at 4.5 stars but with every passing day, the Play Store rating of the game is dropping. Here’s the reason behind it. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 update now live: Winter Castle, new theme and more

Last week, we reported that FAU-G‘s rating has been dropped to 3.5 stars but now the rating has further dropped down to 3.1 stars. Players have rated the game 1 star. Some media reports suggest that these are PUBG Mobile fans who are bombarding the FAU-G app page with negative reviews and 1 star. This is dropping the overall review rating of the game on the Google Play Store. Also Read - FAU-G's Google Play Store rating drops, PUBG Mobile fans to be blamed

Bengaluru based nCore Games, which developed the action game, recently announced that FAU-G has been released globally for Android users on Google Play Store. This means that this Made in India mobile game is available for everyone who users an Android phone worldwide. Also Read - FAU-G crosses 5 million downloads on Google Play store, becomes top free game app

While people believe that FAU-G is a PUBG Mobile alternative the company never claimed it. The first episode of the mobile game revolves around the Galwan Valley episode. In the days to come, the game will bring more modes include battle royale mode, more weapons and more.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
