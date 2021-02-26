FAUG (Fearless and United Guards), the nCore Games’ online multiplayer action game will get a multiplayer mode soon. The in-house developer took to Twitter to announce that FAU-G is getting a multiplayer Team Deathmatch mode. Also Read - FAUG vs PUBG Mobile: Should you wait for PUBG Mobile India to relaunch?

The Team Deathmatch will be a 5v5 mode wherein a total of 10 players will be allowed to combat against each other. There will likely be a new map, wherein the two teams can battle. Apparently, the multiplayer mode is listed on the app already, however, it hasn’t been made accessible to players yet. To note, popular FvP (first-person shooter) titles Call of Duty and PuBG mobile already has Team Deathmatch mode. CoD offers the multiplayer gameplay for about 7 minutes, while the typical Deathmatch in PuBG stretches to nearly 30 minutes Also Read - Today's Tech News: Realme X7 India launch, FAU-G global release, Poco X3 discounts on Flipkart

The gun reconciles, trajectory in Call of Duty feels precise as compared to PuBG Mobile. Besides, the former offers a more refined map than the Tencent-owned game. Also Read - FAU-G rating drops on Google Play Store, gets flooded with bad reviews

Having said that, FAUG only includes hand-to-hand combat as of now. Whether it lives up to the popular CoD multiplayer Deathmatch format that remains to be seen. nCore games developer has previously confirmed that will bring a battle royal mode as well in the near future.

To recall, FAUG was launched as a PUBG alternative in India in January this year. Although the game was downloaded by over five million users on Google Play during its initial release, the game now has a rating of 3.2 at present. The reason behind this significant drop from a 4.5 rating is due to minimum content, single-player campaign, and average brawler mechanics offering just two buttons. With reviewers citing the game to be repetitive, and negative feedback flooding on Play Store, perhaps it has pushed the Indian game developer to add new content to FAU-G.