FAUG TDM mode released with new Bazaar map, limited slots available

Prior to the upheaval in hype for Battlegrounds Mobile India, it was FAUG that captured headlines and filled ex-PUBG players with hope. However, the game didn't receive positive reviews post-launch and quickly hit sidelines, especially after PUBG Mobile India came to limelight. Developer nCore Games now wants to have another go by adding a new FAUG TDM mode.

TDM, standing for Team Deathmatch mode, is inspired from the game modes of the same name found in Call of Duty: Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India. However, the mode is only available in beta and only a few slots are (were) available on Google Play. The beta mode is also available as a separate game download instead of a beta access within the original game.

FAUG TDM mode comes to beta

The FAUG TDM mode lets five players form a team and battle it out with another team of five in a small map. The developers have given a new Bazaar map for the TDM mode that's based on local Indian scenes. Unlike the Campaign mode where players were limited to hand weapons, TDM mode gives players some advanced ammunitions.

The collection of weapons includes guns and a knife as of now. The first team to reach 40 kill points wins the round. It looks like the gameplay is no different from that of PUBG Mobile initially. Do note that the TDM mode is available as a separate download on Play Store as FAUG (Early Access).

Will FAUG’s TDM mode will appeal to your fancy, especially after Battlegrounds Mobile India has dropped in India in open beta for many players? The latter has been around since mid-June and has already amassed millions of downloads. The gameplay is no different to the global version of PUBG Mobile but some violent effects have been toned down and data storage practices have been altered in accordance with Indian government norms.

Unlike FAUG, Battlegrounds Mobile India in beta brings a fully functional game with all the modes and maps that global PUBG Mobile players enjoy. You get the TDM mode along with the classic battle royale modes as well as domination and others.