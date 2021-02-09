FAUG vs PUBG Mobile: Here we will be taking a look at how PUBG Mobile compares to FAUG and if it is a replacement or not.

PUBG Mobile vs FAUG: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on September 4 last year, on the heels of PUBG Mobile India ban, announced that India-based nCore Games would soon launch a new mobile game called FAUG. Soon after the announcement, the gaming community started claiming that the game will be an Indian made competitor to PUBG Mobile. However, soon after, FAUG creator shot down the claims stating that the game will not be a competitor to the popular battle royale game, instead, it will be a standalone mobile game launched under Indian Prime Minister’s AtmaNirbhar Bharat Movement. Also Read - PUBG Mobile amid top earning games of 2020 despite India ban, earns $1.06Bn overseas

Here we will be taking a look at how PUBG Mobile compares to FAUG and if it is a replacement or not. Also Read - PUBG Mobile beta gets Karakin map, new weapons, and more

FAUG vs PUBG Mobile: One is officially launched, the other one is not

PUBG Mobile was banned by the government along with 114 other Chinese apps under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. The battle royale game is not available for download in the country. FAUG launched back on January 26 and is currently only available on Android on Google Play Store. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Realme X7 India launch, FAU-G global release, Poco X3 discounts on Flipkart

FAUG vs PUBG Mobile: System requirements

RAM: Minimum 2GB of RAM (Recommended: 4GB RAM).

Storage: PUBG Mobile requires 610MB of internal space on a smartphone. FAUG on the other hand just requires 410MB of internal storage to install.

Operating system: PUBG Mobile requires iOS 9.0 or above, Android version is unspecified. FAUG requires minimum Android 4.1 or above. The company is yet to launch the iOS version of the game.

FAUG vs PUBG Mobile: Game modes

The major difference that is prevalent between the games is that FAUG comes with a story mode, whereas, PUBG Mobile only consists of normal multiplayer combat modes and a battle royale mode. FAUG storyline mode follows the Galwan incident that took place between India and China. As of now, FAUG does not have a battle royale mode or a 5v5 mode, however, they will be made available inside of the game at a later date.

FAUG vs PUBG Mobile: Graphics

PUBG Mobile has a realistic feel to it with the detailed characters, weapons, vehicles and overall gameplay. FAUG has tried to achieve the same and been able to make a lot of strides in the right direction. However, it still does need some work to get itself up to PUBG Mobile levels.

FAUG vs PUBG Mobile: Characters

PUBG Mobile lets users design their own playable characters with mix and match features. FAUG, on the other hand, has pre-designed playable characters, which can even be won or purchased from the in-game store.

PUBG Mobile allows gamers to purchase accessories to jazz up the look of their character, whereas, FAUG does not come with such a feature. The battle royale game also has companions and support characters, which then again, FAUG misses out on.

FAUG vs PUBG Mobile: Weapons

PUBG Mobile is an FPS (first person shooter) game with melee options available. Whereas, FAUG is primarily a hand-to-hand combat. There are a few breakable melee weapons that can be employed like a spiked bat, axe and more.

The reason for FAUG to not have any weapons is that there is a bilateral agreement signed between India and China. The agreement states that no guns can be used for combat in the Galwan Valley.

FAUG creators have stated that they will be adding guns at a later date to the game with other game modes and new storylines.

FAUG vs PUBG Mobile: Player limitations

PUBG Mobile has multiple modes that have different player limitations. However, the most popular battle royale mode allows 100 players to take part at once. FAUG on the other hand allows only single-player gameplay as of now. The company will be adding multiplayer modes later.

FAUG vs PUBG Mobile: Conclusion

Both FAUG and PUBG Mobile are totally different games as of now. However, there will be a much fair comparison, when nCore Games decides to launch its other modes for the game. Considering that PUBG Mobile is currently not available in the country and it will be some time until we get to see the game make a comeback, FAUG along with a few other games like Free Fire and Fortnite can hold the fort.