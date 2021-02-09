comscore FAUG vs PUBG Mobile: System Requirements, Game Modes, Graphics, Weapons
  • Home
  • Features
  • FAUG vs PUBG Mobile: How the two popular mobile games differ
News

FAUG vs PUBG Mobile: How the two popular mobile games differ

Features

FAUG vs PUBG Mobile: Is FAUG a worthy replacement to PUBG Mobile or should you wait for PUBG Mobile to make a comeback? Here's the answer.

FAUG vs PUBG Mobile

FAUG vs PUBG Mobile: Here we will be taking a look at how PUBG Mobile compares to FAUG and if it is a replacement or not.

PUBG Mobile vs FAUG: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on September 4 last year, on the heels of PUBG Mobile India ban, announced that India-based nCore Games would soon launch a new mobile game called FAUG. Soon after the announcement, the gaming community started claiming that the game will be an Indian made competitor to PUBG Mobile. However, soon after, FAUG creator shot down the claims stating that the game will not be a competitor to the popular battle royale game, instead, it will be a standalone mobile game launched under Indian Prime Minister’s AtmaNirbhar Bharat Movement. Also Read - PUBG Mobile amid top earning games of 2020 despite India ban, earns $1.06Bn overseas

Here we will be taking a look at how PUBG Mobile compares to FAUG and if it is a replacement or not. Also Read - PUBG Mobile beta gets Karakin map, new weapons, and more

FAUG vs PUBG Mobile: One is officially launched, the other one is not

PUBG Mobile was banned by the government along with 114 other Chinese apps under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. The battle royale game is not available for download in the country. FAUG launched back on January 26 and is currently only available on Android on Google Play Store. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Realme X7 India launch, FAU-G global release, Poco X3 discounts on Flipkart

FAUG vs PUBG Mobile: System requirements

RAM: Minimum 2GB of RAM (Recommended: 4GB RAM).

Storage: PUBG Mobile requires 610MB of internal space on a smartphone. FAUG on the other hand just requires 410MB of internal storage to install.

Operating system: PUBG Mobile requires iOS 9.0 or above, Android version is unspecified. FAUG requires minimum Android 4.1 or above. The company is yet to launch the iOS version of the game.

FAUG, PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile vs FAUG, FAUG vs PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile competitor, FAUG competitor, PUBG Mobile India, PUBG Mobile India launch date

PUBG Mobile was banned by the government along with 114 other apps is till date banned in India under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. (Image: PUBG Mobile)

FAUG vs PUBG Mobile: Game modes

The major difference that is prevalent between the games is that FAUG comes with a story mode, whereas, PUBG Mobile only consists of normal multiplayer combat modes and a battle royale mode. FAUG storyline mode follows the Galwan incident that took place between India and China. As of now, FAUG does not have a battle royale mode or a 5v5 mode, however, they will be made available inside of the game at a later date.

FAUG vs PUBG Mobile: Graphics

PUBG Mobile has a realistic feel to it with the detailed characters, weapons, vehicles and overall gameplay. FAUG has tried to achieve the same and been able to make a lot of strides in the right direction. However, it still does need some work to get itself up to PUBG Mobile levels.

FAUG, PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile vs FAUG, FAUG vs PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile competitor, FAUG competitor, PUBG Mobile India, PUBG Mobile India launch date

PUBG allows gamers to purchase accessories to jazz up the look of their character, whereas, FAUG does not come with such a feature.

FAUG vs PUBG Mobile: Characters

PUBG Mobile lets users design their own playable characters with mix and match features. FAUG, on the other hand, has pre-designed playable characters, which can even be won or purchased from the in-game store.

PUBG Mobile allows gamers to purchase accessories to jazz up the look of their character, whereas, FAUG does not come with such a feature. The battle royale game also has companions and support characters, which then again, FAUG misses out on.

FAUG vs PUBG Mobile: Weapons

PUBG Mobile is an FPS (first person shooter) game with melee options available. Whereas, FAUG is primarily a hand-to-hand combat. There are a few breakable melee weapons that can be employed like a spiked bat, axe and more.

FAUG, PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile vs FAUG, FAUG vs PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile competitor, FAUG competitor, PUBG Mobile India, PUBG Mobile India launch date

PUBG Mobile has multiple modes that have different player limitations. (Image: PUBG Mobile)

The reason for FAUG to not have any weapons is that there is a bilateral agreement signed between India and China. The agreement states that no guns can be used for combat in the Galwan Valley.

FAUG creators have stated that they will be adding guns at a later date to the game with other game modes and new storylines.

FAUG vs PUBG Mobile: Player limitations

PUBG Mobile has multiple modes that have different player limitations. However, the most popular battle royale mode allows 100 players to take part at once. FAUG on the other hand allows only single-player gameplay as of now. The company will be adding multiplayer modes later.

FAUG, PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile vs FAUG, FAUG vs PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile competitor, FAUG competitor, PUBG Mobile India, PUBG Mobile India launch date

FAUG creators have stated that they will be adding guns at a later date to the game with other game modes and new storylines. (Image: BGR India)

FAUG vs PUBG Mobile: Conclusion

FAUG, PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile vs FAUG, FAUG vs PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile competitor, FAUG competitor, PUBG Mobile India, PUBG Mobile India launch date

PUBG Mobile is currently not available in the country and it will be some time until we get to see the game make a comeback, FAUG along with a few other games like Free Fire and Fortnite can hold the fort.

Both FAUG and PUBG Mobile are totally different games as of now. However, there will be a much fair comparison, when nCore Games decides to launch its other modes for the game. Considering that PUBG Mobile is currently not available in the country and it will be some time until we get to see the game make a comeback, FAUG along with a few other games like Free Fire and Fortnite can hold the fort.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 9, 2021 7:00 AM IST
  • Updated Date: February 9, 2021 7:01 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Realme X7 not likeable? Here's a look at its alternatives to go for
Photo Gallery
Realme X7 not likeable? Here's a look at its alternatives to go for
In Pics: Xiaomi Mi 10i, Moto G 5G, Poco X3 and more Realme X7 alternatives to try out

Photo Gallery

In Pics: Xiaomi Mi 10i, Moto G 5G, Poco X3 and more Realme X7 alternatives to try out

Redmi K40 will feature the "world's smallest" hole-punch camera

Mobiles

Redmi K40 will feature the "world's smallest" hole-punch camera

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Review: Gorgeous in almost every aspect

Reviews

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Review: Gorgeous in almost every aspect

Xiaomi Mi 11 launched to Realme Nazro 30 teased: Top tech news of the day

News

Xiaomi Mi 11 launched to Realme Nazro 30 teased: Top tech news of the day

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus review: Pretty outside, smart inside

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus review: Pretty outside, smart inside

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Redmi K40 will feature the "world's smallest" hole-punch camera

Xiaomi Mi 11 launched to Realme Nazro 30 teased: Top tech news of the day

Xiaomi Mi 11 launched globally: Check specs, price and other details

WhatsApp begins testing mute videos feature, release soon: How it works

Realme Narzo 30 set to launch in India sooner than expected

FAUG vs PUBG Mobile: Which game is better?

What is Bitcoin? Is trading Bitcoin legal in India? and more

Samsung Galaxy A52: All we know so far

WhatsApp tips: Change these settings immediately to keep account secure

Who is Andy Jassy, the next Amazon CEO?

Related Topics

Related Stories

FAUG vs PUBG Mobile: Which game is better?

Gaming

FAUG vs PUBG Mobile: Which game is better?
PUBG Mobile amid top earning Chinese mobile games

Gaming

PUBG Mobile amid top earning Chinese mobile games
PUBG Mobile beta gets karakin map, and more

Gaming

PUBG Mobile beta gets karakin map, and more
FAU-G mobile game Google Play Store rating drops further

Gaming

FAU-G mobile game Google Play Store rating drops further
Today's Tech News: Realme X7 India launch, FAU-G global release, and more

News

Today's Tech News: Realme X7 India launch, FAU-G global release, and more

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi लेकर आ सकता है 3D स्मार्टफोन, जानें क्या होंगी खूबियां

Xiaomi Mi 11 Launched: ग्लोबल मार्केट में शाओमी के धांसू स्मार्टफोन Mi 11 की एंट्री, जानें खूबियां

Realme Race भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च, सामने आईं स्पेसिफिकेशन्स और डिजाइन डीटेल

Samsung Galaxy A12 स्मार्टफोन 48MP कैमरा और 5000mAh की बैटरी के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत

WhatsApp में कमाल का फीचर, वीडियो से 'गायब' हो जाएगी आवाज

Latest Videos

Realme X7 Pro Review: Aces with its battery not so with the camera

Reviews

Realme X7 Pro Review: Aces with its battery not so with the camera
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus unboxing and first impressions

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus unboxing and first impressions
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review
FAUG first impressions: Is the title good enough to be called PUBG Mobile rival?

Features

FAUG first impressions: Is the title good enough to be called PUBG Mobile rival?

News

Redmi K40 will feature the "world's smallest" hole-punch camera
Mobiles
Redmi K40 will feature the "world's smallest" hole-punch camera
Xiaomi Mi 11 launched to Realme Nazro 30 teased: Top tech news of the day

News

Xiaomi Mi 11 launched to Realme Nazro 30 teased: Top tech news of the day
Xiaomi Mi 11 launched globally: Check specs, price and other details

News

Xiaomi Mi 11 launched globally: Check specs, price and other details
WhatsApp begins testing mute videos feature, release soon: How it works

News

WhatsApp begins testing mute videos feature, release soon: How it works
Realme Narzo 30 set to launch in India sooner than expected

News

Realme Narzo 30 set to launch in India sooner than expected

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers