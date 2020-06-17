FDA approves video game as prescription for kids with ADHD

Video games have been growing in popularity for ages, however, one of them turning effectively into medicine against ADHD is still something historical. EndeavorRX by Akili Interactive did exactly that and became the first video game that can legally be marketed and prescribed as a medicine in the USA. The decision comes from the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) that authorizes doctors to prescribe certain medications. Also Read - PUBG Mobile becomes highest earning games app in May

The game, available on iPhones and iPads is for kids between the age of 8 and 12 with ADHD. The road to being approved as ADHD-prescription by the FDA wasn't easy. The game underwent a total of seven years of clinical trials including a study of over 600 children to figure out whether a game could actually make a difference with kids suffering from ADHD.

As per the studies conducted, the answer to whether a video game can help with attention deficit is yes. In one of the studies, one out of three kids "no longer had a measurable attention deficit on at least one measure of objective attention" after playing EndeavorRX for 25 minutes a day five days a week, for a whole month.

“Improvements in ADHD impairments following a month of treatment with EndeavorRx were maintained for up to a month,” said the company. The ‘virtual medicine’ however does come with its own side effects. Like every game, EndeavorRX can also cause mild instances of frustration and headache over time. These are still less severe than traditional drugs.

While not a completely fool-proof solution to ADHD, EndeavorRX actually brings to attention the development video games have seen over time. The games have come a long way from being merely distractions or a form of exercise. For EndeavorRX, the next step is to actually launch the game, now that approval is taken care of.