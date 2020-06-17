comscore FDA approves video game as prescription for kids with ADHD | BGR India
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • FDA approves video game as prescription for kids with ADHD
News

FDA approves video game as prescription for kids with ADHD

Gaming

The game called EndeavorRX, has been under clinical testing for seven years now and is likely to be launched for the iPhone and iPad soon, now that it has an FDA approval.

  • Published: June 17, 2020 12:56 PM IST
EndeavorRX

Video games have been growing in popularity for ages, however, one of them turning effectively into medicine against ADHD is still something historical. EndeavorRX by Akili Interactive did exactly that and became the first video game that can legally be marketed and prescribed as a medicine in the USA. The decision comes from the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) that authorizes doctors to prescribe certain medications. Also Read - PUBG Mobile becomes highest earning games app in May

The game, available on iPhones and iPads is for kids between the age of 8 and 12 with ADHD. The road to being approved as ADHD-prescription by the FDA wasn’t easy. The game underwent a total of seven years of clinical trials including a study of over 600 children to figure out whether a game could actually make a difference with kids suffering from ADHD. Also Read - Sony announces games that will be coming to PS5

Watch: Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

As per the studies conducted, the answer to whether a video game can help with attention deficit is yes. In one of the studies, one out of three kids “no longer had a measurable attention deficit on at least one measure of objective attention” after playing EndeavorRX for 25 minutes a day five days a week, for a whole month. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 futuristic design, exclusive games announced

“Improvements in ADHD impairments following a month of treatment with EndeavorRx were maintained for up to a month,” said the company. The ‘virtual medicine’ however does come with its own side effects. Like every game, EndeavorRX can also cause mild instances of frustration and headache over time. These are still less severe than traditional drugs.

Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom confirmed to launch in India on June 25: Here's everything we know so far

Also Read

Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom confirmed to launch in India on June 25: Here's everything we know so far

While not a completely fool-proof solution to ADHD, EndeavorRX actually brings to attention the development video games have seen over time. The games have come a long way from being merely distractions or a form of exercise. For EndeavorRX, the next step is to actually launch the game, now that approval is taken care of.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 17, 2020 12:56 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Tecno Spark Power 2 launched in India at Rs 9,999
News
Tecno Spark Power 2 launched in India at Rs 9,999
HikeLand makes virtual world real with its early preview

Features

HikeLand makes virtual world real with its early preview

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Steel Wave is live on main server

Gaming

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Steel Wave is live on main server

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale at 12PM; Everything we know

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale at 12PM; Everything we know

Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom confirmed to launch in India on June 25

News

Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom confirmed to launch in India on June 25

Most Popular

Oppo Enco W31 Review

ASUS ROG Strix GA15 Gaming Desktop Review | BGR India

OnePlus 8 Pro review: Great deal for your money

Huami Amazfit T-Rex Review

Realme Buds Air Neo Review

FDA approves video game as prescription for kids with ADHD

Tecno Spark Power 2 launched in India at Rs 9,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale at 12PM; Everything we know

Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom confirmed to launch in India on June 25

Samsung Galaxy A21s to launch in India today

HikeLand makes virtual world real with its early preview

WhatsApp new features: Multi-device, self-destruct messages

What is Jio Platforms?

Snapchat Camera Kit announced, will power camera in other apps

Adobe Photoshop Camera: Good app for Instagram lovers

Related Topics

Related Stories

FDA approves video game as prescription for kids with ADHD

Gaming

FDA approves video game as prescription for kids with ADHD
Best Mobile for Gaming in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile for Gaming in India in 2020
Best Phone with Big Screen in India

Top Products

Best Phone with Big Screen in India
Best Camera Phone in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Camera Phone in India in 2020
Best Flagship Phones that are launched in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Flagship Phones that are launched in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

HTC ने लॉन्च दिए दो दमदार स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या है खास बातें

Realme X3 और Realme X3 SuperZoom स्मार्टफोन 25 जून को होंगे लॉन्च

Samsung ने The Frame 2020 TV लाइनअप के अलावा 10 नए एंड्रॉइड स्मार्ट TV लॉन्च किए, जानें कीमत

Oppo A52 और Oppo A72 स्मार्टफोन हुए लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Samsung Galaxy A21s स्मार्टफोन आज होगा भारत में लॉन्च, शाओमी और रियलमी को देगा टक्कर

Latest Videos

Sony PlayStation 5, Mi Notebook 14, OnePlus TV, iPhone 12 leaks and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Sony PlayStation 5, Mi Notebook 14, OnePlus TV, iPhone 12 leaks and more: Weekly News Roundup
Best Budget Smart TV's to buy in India

News

Best Budget Smart TV's to buy in India
Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience

Hands On

Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now

News

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now

News

FDA approves video game as prescription for kids with ADHD
Gaming
FDA approves video game as prescription for kids with ADHD
Tecno Spark Power 2 launched in India at Rs 9,999

News

Tecno Spark Power 2 launched in India at Rs 9,999
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale at 12PM; Everything we know

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale at 12PM; Everything we know
Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom confirmed to launch in India on June 25

News

Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom confirmed to launch in India on June 25
Samsung Galaxy A21s to launch in India today

News

Samsung Galaxy A21s to launch in India today

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Best Sellers