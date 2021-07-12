FIFA 22 HyperMotion technology to bring immersive gameplay experience, release on October 1

FIFA 22, EA Sports’ next most realistic soccer title is releasing on October 1. FIFA 22 will feature next-gen HyperMotion technology and bring to the deck an immersive gameplay experience. Also Read - E3 2021: What is it, entire schedule, how to watch livestream for free, what to expect

EA's new game is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, or Google Stadia. It will also be available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC (via Origin and Steam). Meanwhile, a FIFA 22 Legacy Edition is coming to the Nintendo Switch, although EA didn't provide any detail about the Legacy Edition. However, as per reports an online listing from Best Buy suggest that the FIFA 22 Legacy Edition will be slightly cheaper than FIFA 21 Legacy Edition and will come with a price tag of $39.99.

EA FIFA 22: Release date, price, gameplay, Kylian Mbappé on the cover, and more

As per EA, FIFA 22 will be the most 'realistic chapter,' courtesy of "HyperMotion" technology. This technology is said to utilise motion capture of 22 players on a pitch at high intensity, which will be the industry's first. The HyperMotion, in tandem with the developers, own machine learning, will make it for "the most realistic, fluid and responsive football experience." That said, France forward Kylian Mbappé will take the cover for the 'second consecutive year' in FIFA's franchise, although some gamers might have wished for a change this year.

As per reports, FIFA 22 will likely include FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, Pro Club, revamped career mode, and create a club mode. Apparently, the new Club mode will let players create their own club and allow them to “lead them (the club) from relegation candidates to global giants.” Nonetheless, the FIFA 22 will bring a robust experience with more than 17,000 players across 700-plus teams in over 90 stadiums, 30 leagues available to play including the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, the brand-new UEFA Europa Conference League, Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores, and CONMEBOL Copa Sudamericana.

EA Play members will get early access to the game, in addition to monthly in-game rewards. Those who pre-order the FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition will get to try the game on September 27, and will be able to grab bonuses and rewards as well. For those owing PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X, or Series S console, they can pre-order the Ultimate Edition for Rs 6,499. As for the PC players, they can get the Ultimate Edition from the Origin store or Steam at Rs. 4,299.