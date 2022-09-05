FIFA 23 price in India for PS5, Xbox Series X and Series S may be hiked

Electronic Arts will reportedly hike the price of FIFA 23 in India. Instead of the listed price of Rs 4,499, the last game in the franchise may cost Rs 4,799 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S. FIFA 23 is the last game by Electronic Arts with that title as both EA and FIFA ended their 20-year long partnership earlier this year. Also Read - FIFA 23 trailer celebrates rise of women's soccer as EA Sports says goodbye to franchise

According to Rishi Alwani, the price of FIFA 23 will go up as high as Rs 300 for the latest gaming consoles from Microsoft and Sony. He said the price hike could be a result of foreign currency fluctuations. EA and its India distributor E-xpress are likely in the process of implementing the price hike across all platforms. Replying to one of Alwani’s tweets, a user spotted that Gameloot has already changed the price to the new ones for the FIFA 23 listings. Also Read - Apple, Amazon, Disney likely suitors for EA acquisition: Report

While FIFA 23 for PS5 and Xbox Series X and Series S will now cost Rs 4,799, the price for the older generation consoles, such as Sony PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Xbox One, will become Rs 4,299 instead of Rs 3,999. The PC version of FIFA 23 is listed at Rs 3,499 for the Pre-order Edition and Rs 4,799 for the Ultimate Edition. Alwani did not say whether the PC version’s price would also increase.

FIFA 23 for almost free

Interestingly, the price hike comes days after EA said it will honour its agreement with its customers who were able to book the game for an inadvertent price of Rs 4.8 last month. EA said it will let those customers receive their copy for the price that they bought it for even though it resulted from a glitch.

FIFA 23 will bring new features to the franchise, such as HyperMotion 2, Attacking, Defending, Goalkeeping, and Skill Moves. This is also the first time when you will be able to play Women’s Club Football. EA Sports first introduced women’s soccer with international teams in FIFA’s 2016 edition, but it has not managed to add club teams to the franchise. Even with FIFA 23, there are just two leagues, which is far behind the men’s game. If you are a fan of women’s soccer, you are going to like playing as Vivianne Miedema, Sam Kerr, Wendie Renard, Ada Hegerberg and Marie-Antoinette Katoto.