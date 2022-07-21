FIFA 23 trailer is finally out. It is EA Sports’ last game with the title that became popular as much as real-world sports in a short time. But while that pins a lot of hopes on FIFA 23, the biggest attraction is women’s soccer. EA Sports announced Sam Kerr will join Kylian Mbappe to be the face of the new global edition of the football franchise. While that confirms Chelsea and 11 other teams in the Women’s Super League, FIFA 23 will also have France’s Division 1 Féminine as one of the two leagues. Also Read - Apple, Amazon, Disney likely suitors for EA acquisition: Report

The FIFA 23 trailer and gameplay are mostly similar to the previous version, but this time, EA Sports has introduced World Cup modes, cross-play, and HyperMotion 2. That, EA Sports, said will let players experience more realistic gameplay. The trailer shows improved graphics, so there is definitely some improvement. EA Sports will also add the 2022 men’s football competition in Qatar and the women’s football world cup set for 2023 in Australia and New Zealand to FIFA 23 as part of a free update after the launch.

Focus on Women’s Soccer in FIFA 23

EA Sports first introduced women’s soccer with international teams in FIFA’s 2016 edition, but it has not managed to add club teams to the franchise. Even with FIFA 23, there are just two leagues, which is far behind the men’s game. If you are a fan of women’s soccer, you are going to like playing as Vivianne Miedema, Sam Kerr, Wendie Renard, Ada Hegerberg and Marie-Antoinette Katoto.

Kerr is in the spotlight in the new FIFA 23 trailer. She is one of the best football players and has won two Golden Boot in the Women’s Super League. She is also the only player to win the Golden Boot in three different leagues; NWSL, W-League, and WSL.

After FIFA 23, EA will drop the iconic label for a new franchise called EA Sports FC in 2023. FIFA 23 can be pre-ordered right away, while it will be available on September 30 on the PC via Steam and EA Play, Xbox, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Google Stadia in select markets.