News

Final Fantasy 16: Check release date, game plot, release schedule, more

Gaming

Square Enix has announced that Final Fantasy XVI will be launched as a PlayStation 5 exclusive title. The studio has announced that it will be the most stunning Final Fantasy game yet.

Final Fantasy 16

(Image: Square Enix)

Square Enix has announced that it is working on Final Fantasy 16, which will bring in a brand new story and characters. The new characters will also be joined by the older and familiar spirits, creatures, and monsters from earlier franchise entries. As of now, not much is known about the upcoming game. Here we have curated everything we know about the upcoming game. Also Read - Apex Legends Warriors Collection event: Upgrades to PS5, Xbox Series S/X, new map, rewards, and more

Final Fantasy XVI will be a PS5 exclusive

Square Enix has announced that Final Fantasy XVI will be launched as a PlayStation 5 exclusive title. The studio has announced that it will be the most stunning Final Fantasy game yet. Also Read - Sony's Xbox Game Pass competitor could launch next week: Here's what we know about it

Final Fantasy 16

Just like most other Final Fantasy games, it will feature a new cast of characters in a new world with many familiar faces. The game is being produced by Naoki Yoshida, the director and producer of Final Fantasy 14: A Realm Reborn. Also Read - Far Cry 6 to be made available for free: How to download

During its reveal Square Enix released a trailer titled Awakening, where we got to know that the game will revolve around the bodyguard of a special child, Joshua, who’s the son of an Archduke and seems to carry the spirit of a familiar summon or Eikon within his body. It was also shown that after some pretty significant trauma, Joshua will lose control and lead a battle of epic proportions between Phoenix and Ifrit.

The trailer also gave us a look at two summons, Titan and Shiva, along with a number of other familiar creatures.

The game will be set in the world of Valisthea, where there are six major factions: The Grand Duchy of Rosaria, The Holy Empire of San Breque, The Kingdom of Waloed, The Dhalmekian Republic, The Iron Kingdom, and The Crystalline Dominion.

Characters

The studio has already revealed a number of main characters that we will get to see in the game including Clive Rosfield, Joshua Rosfield, and Jill Warrick.

Will the game release on the Xbox platform?

It is being said that the game will be exclusive to PlayStation 5 for at least six months, after which it might make its way to other platforms including PC and Xbox. As of now, the developer has not released any confirmed plans about the game’s release on other gaming platforms.

When will it release?

Square Enix is yet to announce a release date for the game. However, we expect the company to release more details about the game later this year, with reports suggesting that the game will release by the end of this year or early next year.

Published Date: March 30, 2022 3:26 PM IST
  • Published Date: March 30, 2022 3:26 PM IST

