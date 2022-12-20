comscore Here’s when Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series is coming to Switch, PS4
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Series Heading To Nintendo Switch Ps4 In 2023
News

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series heading to Nintendo Switch, PS4 in 2023

Gaming

Square Enix has announced the date when the Pixel Remaster version of Final Fantasy games will arrive on Switch and PS4. The company has also offered Final Fantasy 35th Anniversary Edition.

Highlights

  • Square Enix has announced a major update for Final Fantasy fans.
  • The first six games of Final Fantasy series are getting a ‘Pixel remaster’ treatment.
  • These games will arrive on Nintendo Switch and PS4 in 2023.
Final Fantasy

Image: Square Enix

Final Fantasy game developer, Square Enix, has finally revealed when the ‘Pixel Remaster’ version of the first six Final Fantasy games will arrive on Nintendo Switch and Sony’s PlayStation 4 gaming consoles. The company via a blog post announced that the Pixel Remaster version of the Final Fantasy series will be arriving on Switch and PS4 in the spring of 2023. Also Read - BGR.in hosts Tech Excellence Awards 2022: Check entire list of winners here

To recall, Square Enix during its E3 2021 presentation last year, had said that the first six games in the Final Fantasy series would soon get a pixel-perfect makeover. At the time, the company had also said that these special edition games will soon be heading to Steam and mobile platforms. Now, almost a year-and-a-half after the announcement, the game maker has detailed its plans of bringing these games to Switch and PS4. Though the exact date of availability remains unknown for now. Also Read - BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2022: Xiaomi OLED Vision TV becomes the 'Best Smart TV of the year'

In its blog, Square Enix said that the digital version of all six titles in the Final Fantasy pixel remaster series can be purchased individually or as a bundle. The standard bundle version of the games cost 64.99 Euros (Rs 5,702 approximately) for Nintendo Switch and PS4.

Additionally, the companies also announced the availability of 35th Anniversary Edition of the Final Fantasy I-VI Pixel Remaster series. The special edition box includes Final Fantasy I-VI collection, anniversary edition good box, a bonus lenticular sleeve for the game package, a vinyl record set featuring newly arranged game music on two records with exclusive cover artwork by Kazuko Shibuya, an exclusive 128-paged artbook showcasing Final Fantasy character pixel art and eight stylized pixel art character figures in window packaging. This collector’s edition version costs 244.99 Euros (Rs 21,500 approximately) for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 gaming platforms.

As far as availability is concerned, the 35th Anniversary Edition of the Final Fantasy I-VI Pixel Remaster series for PS4 and Nintendo Switch is up for pre-orders on Square Enix’s platform. According to a report by Engadget, Square Enix expects to release the Anniversary Edition on May 31st, 2023. It has also cautioned that international orders could take up to five weeks to ship.

  • Published Date: December 20, 2022 11:17 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

How to create your own 2022 recap reel on Instagram
Apps
How to create your own 2022 recap reel on Instagram
Bajaj Platina 110 launched as India s first 110 cc bike with ABS: Check price, specs and more

News

Bajaj Platina 110 launched as India s first 110 cc bike with ABS: Check price, specs and more

YouTube creators contributed over Rs 10,000 crore to India's GDP in 2021

News

YouTube creators contributed over Rs 10,000 crore to India's GDP in 2021

Vivo announces cashback offers on Vivo V25 series, Vivo V75 5G and more

Deals

Vivo announces cashback offers on Vivo V25 series, Vivo V75 5G and more

Google s new feature will let you read a doctor s prescription better

News

Google s new feature will let you read a doctor s prescription better

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Here s when Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series is coming to Switch, PS4

How to create your own 2022 recap reel on Instagram

Bajaj Platina 110 launched as India s first 110 cc bike with ABS: Check price, specs and more

YouTube creators contributed over Rs 10,000 crore to India's GDP in 2021

Google s new feature will let you read a doctor s prescription better

What's Lensa AI and why everyone's using it all of a sudden

Tecno Phantom X2 5G first impressions: Designed to impress

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G: Top 3 features that make it a good option around Rs 25,000

Realme to focus on affordable 5G phones along with feature-rich 4G smartphones in 2023: Madhav Sheth

Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?