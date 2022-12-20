Here s when Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series is coming to Switch, PS4

Final Fantasy game developer, Square Enix, has finally revealed when the ‘Pixel Remaster’ version of the first six Final Fantasy games will arrive on Nintendo Switch and Sony’s PlayStation 4 gaming consoles. The company via a blog post announced that the Pixel Remaster version of the Final Fantasy series will be arriving on Switch and PS4 in the spring of 2023. Also Read - BGR.in hosts Tech Excellence Awards 2022: Check entire list of winners here

To recall, Square Enix during its E3 2021 presentation last year, had said that the first six games in the Final Fantasy series would soon get a pixel-perfect makeover. At the time, the company had also said that these special edition games will soon be heading to Steam and mobile platforms. Now, almost a year-and-a-half after the announcement, the game maker has detailed its plans of bringing these games to Switch and PS4. Though the exact date of availability remains unknown for now.

In its blog, Square Enix said that the digital version of all six titles in the Final Fantasy pixel remaster series can be purchased individually or as a bundle. The standard bundle version of the games cost 64.99 Euros (Rs 5,702 approximately) for Nintendo Switch and PS4.

Additionally, the companies also announced the availability of 35th Anniversary Edition of the Final Fantasy I-VI Pixel Remaster series. The special edition box includes Final Fantasy I-VI collection, anniversary edition good box, a bonus lenticular sleeve for the game package, a vinyl record set featuring newly arranged game music on two records with exclusive cover artwork by Kazuko Shibuya, an exclusive 128-paged artbook showcasing Final Fantasy character pixel art and eight stylized pixel art character figures in window packaging. This collector’s edition version costs 244.99 Euros (Rs 21,500 approximately) for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 gaming platforms.

As far as availability is concerned, the 35th Anniversary Edition of the Final Fantasy I-VI Pixel Remaster series for PS4 and Nintendo Switch is up for pre-orders on Square Enix’s platform. According to a report by Engadget, Square Enix expects to release the Anniversary Edition on May 31st, 2023. It has also cautioned that international orders could take up to five weeks to ship.