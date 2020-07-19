comscore Finale of Nodwin Gaming’s ESL India Premiership Summer Season today
News

Finale of Nodwin Gaming’s ESL India Premiership Summer Season today

Gaming

The grand finale of the Nodwin Gaming’s ESL India Premiership event is live on Disney+Hotstar from July 16-19, 2020.

  Published: July 19, 2020 12:20 PM IST
Nodwin Gaming ESL India Premiership Summer Season

The fifth edition of the summer season of Nodwin Gaming’s event, ESL India Premiership went live on June 1, 2020. And it is finally in its last leg. The grand finale of the esports event is live on Disney+Hotstar from July 16-19, 2020. The tournament will feature games like CS:GO, Clash of Clans, PUBG Mobile, and FIFA 20. The winner/winning team will be awarded a grand prize from a pool of Rs 38 lakhs. Also Read - NODWIN Gaming and Airtel partner up to launch Airtel India ESPORTS TOUR

The ESL premiership has been a popular event for the esports community since its inception in 2016. This year, Nodwin Gaming has tweaked the format to introduce the concept of Grand Final Playoffs. As part of this change, teams will now get a second chance to qualify for the finals of the ESL premiership which will grab a lot eyeballs. This year additionally as a part of the broadcast special, celebrity gamer Naman Mathur aka Mortal will be co-hosting the PUBG Mobile finals alongside Team 8bit’s owner and a well-known caster Animesh Agarwal aka 8bit_Thug. Also Read - PUBG Mobile and Nodwin Gaming to bring a Esports Circuit in South Asia

The finalists from the playoffs who will be given another opportunity to compete in the finals are: Also Read - Bharti Airtel collaborates with Nodwin Gaming to bring Singtel’s PVP eSports Championship 2018 to India

– CSGO: Team Wolf, Phoenix Esports, Blaze Esports, Global Esports

– PUBG Mobile: Fnatic, Forceone Esports, Havoc Esports, Initiative Esports, Megastars, Off Guard, Optimum Esports, Orange Rock, Rising Falcon Esports, U Mumba Esports, SWAT Offical, SynerGE, Team Namma Bengaluru, NoRules Xtreme, Team Xhibit, and vsgCrawlers

– COC Indian Tribe, Indian Clashers, THE BEAST, Team 8bit

– FIFA20: Charanjot, yRUS_Krusher, M10_Jenasid, saranshjain7

ESL India Premiership 2020 registers a 300 percent hike in registrations

“Our flagship tournament has been received exceptionally well this year both by our players and the audience. The player registrations increased by 1866% percent and our viewership grew three times from last year! We received over 55,000 registrations that by itself, exceeds all expectations. What these amazing numbers tell us is that esports is set to create history in India — both in terms of its growth and the interest it is rapidly garnering among India’s youth. Professionally competitive esports events like the ESL premiership are setting the bar very high and propelling the industry to great heights,” said Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and MD, Nodwin Gaming

Best Sellers