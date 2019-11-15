comscore First gameplay trailer of Age Of Empires 4 debuts at X019
First gameplay trailer of Age Of Empires 4 debuts at X019

Microsoft debuted the trailer at its X019 stream that took place recently.

Age of Empires 4

It’s been a while since we have seen an Age of Empires game in action, and now we have again with the First gameplay trailer of Age Of Empires 4. Microsoft debuted the trailer at its X019 stream that took place recently. The trailer showed advanced visuals with a variety of units like warriors, knights, cavalry, and catapults in a massive castle siege scene. There are quite a few things that seem to be new. And this seems true for building and movable units.

The new units seem to have extremely dynamic movement, at least compared to the previous versions of the game. The Scene unfolds as we see cavalry, infantry and siege units besiege the city. Another big addition seems to be the fact that soldiers can be placed on top of walls. Besides this the topography of the map seems a lot more realistic with cliffs and grass being distinguishable. And there are curved on the map and not everything seems flat. Even the destruction mechanics of the game seems far better compared to the previous games.

Age of Empires 4 was announced three years ago at Gamescom 2017, but Microsoft was quite about the game since then. The game is being developed by Relic Entertainment which is a company owned by Sega. The company is most popular for developing the Company of Heroes games. In the meantime Microsoft has launched the Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition today which is an improvement over the original. This game was initially released in 1999 which was 20 years back.

With the Definitive Edition, Microsoft has taken the old game and incorporated new and updated visuals and textures and some new content and AI mechanics as well. The gameplay of the old game in comparison with the new one shows just how much better Age of Empires 4 will be from its predecessors, in certain aspects at least.

