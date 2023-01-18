comscore Forspoken PC system requirements are here: Requires RTX 4080!
News

Forspoken's system requirements may make your beast PC look weak

Gaming

Square Enix's next game Forspoken is launching on January 24 on PC and PlayStation 5 consoles. Check its PC system requirements.

Highlights

  • Forspoken is Square Enix's next game launching on January 24, 2023.
  • The game requires a minimum of RTX 3070 to play it at 1440p at 30fps.
  • The game will be available on PC and PlayStation 5.
Forspoken

Square Enix has an exciting release up its sleeve. The Forspoken game is finally releasing on January 24, 2023, and its system requirements for PC are out. Surprisingly, the game requires you to have the expensive RTX 4080 to play it at 4K 60fps. Also Read - WhatsApp releases voice status updates for Android: Report

Not just that, even if you have an 8th generation Intel i7 processor, the game will still run at 30fps on 1440p. Having said that, you’d need beefy hardware to play the game, let’s see the full system requirements. Also Read - Tata Nexon EV Max XM variant launched at Rs 16.49 lakh: Check range, specs and more

Forspoken PC system requirements

Forspoken is releasing next week and it will be a graphically demanding title. So much so that it may make your beast PC look weaker. With that said, let’s see its minimum, recommended, and Ultra system requirements for PC. Also Read - How to download Instagram and Facebook videos on your smartphone

Minimum requirements: 720p 30fps

  • Processor – AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Intel Core i7-3370 – ( 3.7GHz or better).
  • Graphics – AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 8GB or NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB
  • RAM – 16GB
  • Storage – 150GB HDD or more
  • OS – Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit

Recommended requirements: 1440 30fps

  • Processor – AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i7-8700K – (3.7GHz or better).
  • Graphics – AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12GB or NVIDIA RTX 3070 8GB
  • RAM – 24GB
  • Storage – 150GB SSD or more
  • OS – Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit

Ultra requirements: 2160p 60fps

  • Processor – AMD Ryzen 5 5800X or Intel Core i7-12700K – (3.7GHz or better).
  • Graphics – AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT 16GB or NVIDIA RTX 4080 16GB
  • RAM – 32GB
  • Storage – 150GB NVMe SSD or more
  • OS – Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit

Apart from this, the game’s features for PC have also been revealed. Forspoken will support 7.1 audio, dynamic refresh rate on Windows 11, and customizable resolutions/aspect ratios/graphic features.

The game will also have HDR support on Windows 11. If you have  DualShock 4 DualSense wireless controller at home, that would also be compatible with the game.

While PC gamers will need truly powerful hardware to play the game, PS5 gamers can rejoice as it will run at 60fps on the console.

  • Published Date: January 18, 2023 8:06 PM IST
