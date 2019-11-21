Fortnite 11.20 update patch notes out for Fortnite Chapter 2

There’s a new Fortnite 11.20 update and the patch notes for the new update is now out. The new update brings a selection of changes to the battle royale mode. People looking for a bigger update may be disappointed because of smaller one. People were expecting the Bandage Bazooka to make a return but we are not going to see the weapon unvaulted just yet. The weapon had previously been removed due to some issues.

The new Fortnite 11.20 update mainly contains bug fixes and tweaks to the gameplay that players can check out here. Besides this Epic Games has now announced in a new blog that the first season of Fortnite Chapter 2 will extend into 2020. The blog reads, “With a new year comes new beginnings! Last year we celebrated 14 Days of Fortnite over the holidays. This year we’ve got even more content for you to unwrap, including new game features, free rewards and a live experience that you won’t want to miss. To prepare for all the new holiday-themed updates, we will be extending Chapter 2’s first season into early February. Get ready for winter!”

Fortnite has primarily been about the battle royale and most of its updates are focused on improving it. But that does not mean that Save the World is left aside. It does get its update with the other major updates of the game. And this time around it seems that the devs are introducing a dungeon to the game.

Players on Fortnite will now be able to enter dungeons in the Save the World mode. Her they will be able to take on hordes of monsters, have to evade traps, and deal with numerous other surprises in order to gain some great loot. This will be a similar experience to other dungeon crawling games where players have to gear up while progressing through the dungeon to fight the boss in the end.

It is there is no mention about the kind of loot that will be awarded to the players that reach the end of each dungeon. But Epic Games has teased that players will be able to unlock heroes, weapons, and more for their locker by completing these dungeons.

WATCH: PUBG Mobile Payload Mode First Look

And if history is any indicator with Epic Games, players need not worry about getting updates on Dungeons. Epic Games usually follows through with regular updates and we expect it will do the same in this case. This is a good addition to pick up the Save the World mode from Epic Games.