comscore Fortnite 11.20 update patch notes out for Fortnite Chapter 2
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Fortnite 11.20 update patch notes out for Fortnite Chapter 2
News

Fortnite 11.20 update patch notes out for Fortnite Chapter 2

Gaming

The new Fortnite 11.20 update brings a selection of changes to the battle royale mode.

Fortnite 11.20 update

There’s a new Fortnite 11.20 update and the patch notes for the new update is now out. The new update brings a selection of changes to the battle royale mode. People looking for a bigger update may be disappointed because of smaller one. People were expecting the Bandage Bazooka to make a return but we are not going to see the weapon unvaulted just yet. The weapon had previously been removed due to some issues.

The new Fortnite 11.20 update mainly contains bug fixes and tweaks to the gameplay that players can check out here. Besides this Epic Games has now announced in a new blog that the first season of Fortnite Chapter 2 will extend into 2020. The blog reads, “With a new year comes new beginnings! Last year we celebrated 14 Days of Fortnite over the holidays. This year we’ve got even more content for you to unwrap, including new game features, free rewards and a live experience that you won’t want to miss. To prepare for all the new holiday-themed updates, we will be extending Chapter 2’s first season into early February. Get ready for winter!”

PUBG Mobile ban notice has been updated on November 21

Also Read

PUBG Mobile ban notice has been updated on November 21

Fortnite has primarily been about the battle royale and most of its updates are focused on improving it. But that does not mean that Save the World is left aside. It does get its update with the other major updates of the game. And this time around it seems that the devs are introducing a dungeon to the game.

Players on Fortnite will now be able to enter dungeons in the Save the World mode. Her they will be able to take on hordes of monsters, have to evade traps, and deal with numerous other surprises in order to gain some great loot. This will be a similar experience to other dungeon crawling games where players have to gear up while progressing through the dungeon to fight the boss in the end.

Fortnite Save the World gets a new dungeon mode

Also Read

Fortnite Save the World gets a new dungeon mode

It is there is no mention about the kind of loot that will be awarded to the players that reach the end of each dungeon. But Epic Games has teased that players will be able to unlock heroes, weapons, and more for their locker by completing these dungeons.

WATCH: PUBG Mobile Payload Mode First Look

And if history is any indicator with Epic Games, players need not worry about getting updates on Dungeons. Epic Games usually follows through with regular updates and we expect it will do the same in this case. This is a good addition to pick up the Save the World mode from Epic Games.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 21, 2019 2:29 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Fortnite 11.20 update patch notes out for Fortnite Chapter 2
Gaming
Fortnite 11.20 update patch notes out for Fortnite Chapter 2
Oppo Reno 3 series to debut in December

News

Oppo Reno 3 series to debut in December

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 gets MIUI 11 update in India with October security patch

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 gets MIUI 11 update in India with October security patch

Oppo ColorOS 7 with Android 10 announced in China; details

News

Oppo ColorOS 7 with Android 10 announced in China; details

Xiaomi Mi Band 3i launched in India

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Band 3i launched in India

Most Popular

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Review

Realme X2 Pro First Impressions

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Review

Xiaomi Mi Water Purifier Review

Infinix S5 Lite Review

Oppo Reno 3 series to debut in December

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 gets MIUI 11 update in India with October security patch

Oppo ColorOS 7 with Android 10 announced in China; details

Google Pixel 3 XL takes bullet to save a photographer in Hong Kong

Apple Smart Battery Cases for iPhone 11 series launched

Top 5 features of Moto Razr

How to access Disney+ in India

How to play YouTube videos in the background

How to use Pro Triggers on Nubia Red Magic 3S

How to remove ads from Xiaomi smartphones

Related Topics

Related Stories

Fortnite 11.20 update patch notes out for Fortnite Chapter 2

Gaming

Fortnite 11.20 update patch notes out for Fortnite Chapter 2
Fortnite Save the World gets a new dungeon mode

Gaming

Fortnite Save the World gets a new dungeon mode
Epic Games Store for Android is now live with new game Battle Breakers

Gaming

Epic Games Store for Android is now live with new game Battle Breakers
Fortnite is getting limited time Imperial Stormtrooper costumes

Gaming

Fortnite is getting limited time Imperial Stormtrooper costumes
Rune 2 officially releases for PC on Epic Games Store

Gaming

Rune 2 officially releases for PC on Epic Games Store

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi ने Mi Band 3i को AMOLED टच डिस्प्ले के साथ 1,299 रुपये में किया लॉन्च, फुल चार्ज पर 20 दिनों तक चलेगी बैटरी

Vivo U20 स्मार्टफोन कल अमेजन इंडिया पर दोपहर 12 बजे होगा लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Oppo A5s की कीमत में हुई कटौती, अब 8,990 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में खरीदें

BSNL Tariff Hike : Vodafone Idea, Airtel और Jio के बाद BSNL ने भी किया टैरिफ बढ़ाने का ऐलान 

भारत में इस राज्य के लोगों को डेली मिलेगी 1 घंटे का फ्री वाई-फाई सर्विस

News

Oppo Reno 3 series to debut in December
News
Oppo Reno 3 series to debut in December
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 gets MIUI 11 update in India with October security patch

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 gets MIUI 11 update in India with October security patch
Oppo ColorOS 7 with Android 10 announced in China; details

News

Oppo ColorOS 7 with Android 10 announced in China; details
Google Pixel 3 XL takes bullet to save a photographer in Hong Kong

News

Google Pixel 3 XL takes bullet to save a photographer in Hong Kong
Apple Smart Battery Cases for iPhone 11 series launched

News

Apple Smart Battery Cases for iPhone 11 series launched