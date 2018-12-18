Fortnite 7.10 update with Driftboard vehicle has been delayed

Fortnite‘s next update, version 7.10, has been pushed back. The developers claim that this has been done to make sure the quality of the update, and the game itself is maintained. This was announced in a tweet on the main account of Fortnite from Epic Games and here’s what was written on the tweet, “Due to last minute issues discovered within the build, we’ve had to delay the timing for the release of the v7.10 update. We’ll provide more details on an exact time once we have more information.”

There has since been no mention about the timing of when it will be made available from Epic Games. The new update is supposed to add a new vehicle called the Driftboard. According to the in-game feed, the DriftBoard is described as, “Hop on board and boost past your competition with this new single player vehicle!” With all the snow on the map with the latest update the driftboard would probably used as a snowboard, but it does not have the straps that a normal snowboard comes with. This is styled more after the back to the future hoverboard.

Due to last minute issues discovered within the build, we’ve had to delay the timing for the release of the v7.10 update. We’ll provide more details on an exact time once we have more information. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 17, 2018

It is assumed that the new hoverboard would be a single person ride though some assume that it would be cool if you can piggyback your friend on the shoulder with this new vehicle.

The new update is also set to make some changes to the X-4 Stormwing plane, which we assume will be a pretty big nerf and pilots will probably receive more damage when the plane gets taken down.