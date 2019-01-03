comscore
Fortnite plans to go up against Google Play Store to distribute apps

Epic Games Store could be a reality soon.

  • Published: January 3, 2019 12:09 PM IST
Fortnite Hunting Party Season 6 loading screen

Image Credit: Forbes

Google Play Store has always been the go to platform for Android apps, and has traditionally been considered the most trusted source for apps. Though Google Play Store has had almost all officially releases of Android Apps, there are quite a few fakes on the platform as well. In fact, Google itself does a regular cleanup of all the fake apps that play host to malware affecting smartphones.

Hence when Epic Games launched Fortnite for the Android platform it chose to put up the game on its own website instead of the Google Play. It is believed that the primary reason for this is because the developer wanted to cut out the fees Google levies on all the transactions that apps and games make on its platform. Epic Games also argued that the release of the fake variants of Fortnite on the Google Play Store were attempts to spread malware, and it constantly held true that the original variant is only available on its own website. The game was released back in August, and was not immediately available to download for users using all kinds of Android smartphones.

The game was initially launched only for Samsung users with Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy Tab S4 devices, and the pool of smartphones was gradually increased. Despite snags like malware being added to the installer on the Epic Games website, the game managed to 15 million downloads in the first month.

Fortnite has approximately over 200 millions players, and combined with the fact that Epic Games has amassed over $1 billion in revenue, it is possible that it might launch future games outside the Google Play Store. It’s success with the Fortnite installer is testament to that. Epic plans to let other developers use their platform to put up their games and earn a greater profit from the sales. Google Play Store lets developers keep 70 percent of the profits while Epic Games promises developers can keep 88 percent of the profit.

  • Published Date: January 3, 2019 12:09 PM IST

