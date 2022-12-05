Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 4 Season 1 brings maps, Doom Slayer, more

Epic Games today released Chapter 4 Season 1 of Fortnite Battle Royale. The new chapter of Fortnite brings new maps, Doom Slayer, new landmarks, and new game tweaks among other things via Unreal Engine 5.1. As far as availability is concerned, Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 4 Season 1 is available on Sony’s PlayStation 5, Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Series S gaming consoles, personal computers, and cloud gaming platforms. Also Read - Epic Games introduces Unreal Engine 5.1 with improvements for Lumen, Nanite and more

What’s new in Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 4 Season 1

As far as features are concerned, the latest season of Fortnite Battle Royale brings a host of new landmarks to the game. The list includes The Citadel, which is ruled by The Ageless; Anvil Square, which is a peaceful-looking town in the heart of a forest; Brutal Bastion, is the headquarters of the Reality Warriors and is located among the snowy mountains; and Frenzy Fields, which is an abandoned farm,

Epic Games says that if players venture to the Shattered Slabs mining facility, they will notice Kinetic Ore, which they can use to strategically attack their opponents. Additionally, the Chapter 4 Season 1 update brings two-wheel Trail Thrasher that will enable players to perform tricks and use weapons as they ride. The game also has areas with snow wherein users can use a pickaxe to create a snowball. Players can also jump into the snowball to take their enemies down by rolling over them.

Apart from all of this, the Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 4 Season 1 also includes a host of new weapons. The game has ex-caliber rifle, which is a powerful, semi-automatic rifle that fires a ballistic blade at enemies; a Thunder Shotgun, which is a pump-action shotgun that deals high damage and shoots two rounds at a time; a Maven Auto Shotgun, which is an automatic, fast-firing shotgun with moderate damage and range; a Red-Eye Assault Rifle, which is an automatic assault rifle with a custom red dot sight for improved accuracy; Twin Mag SMG, which is an automatic, fast-firing SMG with a double-sided magazine for an extra fast reload; a tactical pistol, and a shockwave hammer.

The game also introduces new replenishments such as slap berries, slap juice, and even a health-restoring jellyfish. The game also introduces a host of new skins such as Selene, Massai, Doom Slayer, Dusty, Helsie, The Ageless and Nezumi.

Lastly, the game includes a host of new Reality Augments such as Light Fingers, Mechanical Archer, Aerialist, Supercharged and Soaring Sprints.

Epic Games also said that it is kicking off Chapter 4 with the Placement Cup on December 10, which includes FNCS, Divisional Cups, Zero Build Cups, and Victory Cash Cups among other things.