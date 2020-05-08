comscore Fortnite becomes one of the biggest games ever with 350 million players
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Fortnite becomes one of the biggest games ever with 350 million players
News

Fortnite becomes one of the biggest games ever with 350 million players

Gaming

Epic Games has just announced that Fortnite has amassed over 350 million registered players.

  • Updated: May 8, 2020 5:03 PM IST
Fortnite Party Royale

The battle royale game from Epic Games, Fortnite has set a lot of benchmarks for other games. It has become a phenomenon of its own by offering its players a diverse world and entertainment sources. And hence this bread earner for Epic Games has been able to draw bigger crowds than most other games in the world. And now Epic Games has just announced that Fortnite has amassed over 350 million registered players. And these players have spent over 3.2 billion hours in game. Also Read - Star Wars characters and items come back to Fortnite for a brief time; Here is everything we know

This was tweeted from the official Fortnite account by Epic Games. The tweet reads, “Fortnite now has over 350 million registered players! In April, players spent over 3.2 billion hours in game.” This comes after Epic Games announced that Fortnite has over 250 million players last year. The tweet also mentions the Party Royale mode which is coming soon.  This will be a time-limited mode where players can chill with each other instead of fight each other. More information surfaced online hinting at additional details regarding the upcoming map before the company confirmed the mode. Also Read - Fortnite Party Royale mode coming soon; allows players to chill instead of killing each other

The tweet mentions, “Let’s keep the party going with our Party Royale Premiere LIVE on May 8 at 9PM ET featuring @DillonFrancis @steveaoki @deadmau5” All users selecting the Party Royale mode will land on a Papaya map. The description of this new mode goes, “Welcome to the Party! Leave your weapons and mats behind and hang out with friends, play games, perfect your skydive, and more. The party’s just getting started.” Soon after the leak, Epic Games confirmed that it is working on such a mode. As part of the report, Epic Games noted, “Party Royale is a new experimental and evolving space. Leave your weapons and mats behind.” Also Read - Travis Scott's Fortnite concert is over, but you can catch it here

Fortnite Party Royale mode coming soon; allows players to chill instead of killing each other

Also Read

Fortnite Party Royale mode coming soon; allows players to chill instead of killing each other

Anyone who logs into Fortnite from Friday, May 8 at 6 PM ET to Monday, May 11 at 10 AM ET will also get the new, music-reactive Neon Wings Back Bling for free. There will be other attractions besides the shows at the Main Stage at Party Royale. In this new experimental and evolving space, there are many things to do and places to explore. For example: take on aerial obstacle courses at Skydive Rift, participate in boat races at Fishsticks’ Boat Race, and grab items at The Plaza such as the new Paint Launcher.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 8, 2020 4:10 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 8, 2020 5:03 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Smartwatch shipments grow 20 percent to cross the 14 million mark
Wearables
Smartwatch shipments grow 20 percent to cross the 14 million mark
PUBG Mobile wants you to teach you mother to play for this Mother's Day

Gaming

PUBG Mobile wants you to teach you mother to play for this Mother's Day

Airtel launches 3 new prepaid plans under Rs 200: Check details

Telecom

Airtel launches 3 new prepaid plans under Rs 200: Check details

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K vs Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: Which is best ?

News

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K vs Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: Which is best ?

Xiaomi Mi 10 Vs OnePlus 8 Pro, and other flagship phones

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Vs OnePlus 8 Pro, and other flagship phones

Most Popular

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

Reliance Jio Rs 2,399 annual prepaid plan is here: Check benefits

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K vs Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: Which is best ?

Xiaomi Mi 10 Vs OnePlus 8 Pro, and other flagship phones

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air vs Noise Shots X5 Pro

iQOO Z1 could launch with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC

World Password Day: Tips to set a strong password

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

Best Phones under 40000

Related Topics

Related Stories

Fortnite becomes one of the biggest games ever with 350 million players

Gaming

Fortnite becomes one of the biggest games ever with 350 million players
Epic Games launches Unreal Engine 4.25 with next-gen console support

Gaming

Epic Games launches Unreal Engine 4.25 with next-gen console support
Fortnite brings back Star Wars characters and items to the game for a short time

Gaming

Fortnite brings back Star Wars characters and items to the game for a short time
Fortnite Party Royale mode coming soon; swaps killing by chilling

Gaming

Fortnite Party Royale mode coming soon; swaps killing by chilling
Travis Scott's Fortnite concert is over, but you can catch it here

Gaming

Travis Scott's Fortnite concert is over, but you can catch it here

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A51 स्मार्टफोन को मिल रहा One UI 2.1 का अपडेट

Realme ने 2000 कर्मचारियों के साथ शुरू किया स्मार्टफोन का प्रोडक्शन

Poco F2 Pro स्मार्टफोन की लॉन्च कंफर्म, ये होंगी खूबियां

Mi Box VS Amazon Fire TV Stick: जानिए किसमें कितना है दम

Mi Ture Wireless Earphone 2 vs Realme Buds Air : शाओमी और रियलमी में से किसका वायरलेस इयरफोन हैं बेस्ट

Latest Videos

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

Features

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro
Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: First Look

News

Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: First Look
How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Features

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device
Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

News

Reliance Jio Rs 2,399 annual prepaid plan is here: Check benefits
Telecom
Reliance Jio Rs 2,399 annual prepaid plan is here: Check benefits
Xiaomi Mi Box 4K vs Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: Which is best ?

News

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K vs Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: Which is best ?
Xiaomi Mi 10 Vs OnePlus 8 Pro, and other flagship phones

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Vs OnePlus 8 Pro, and other flagship phones
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air vs Noise Shots X5 Pro

News

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air vs Noise Shots X5 Pro
iQOO Z1 could launch with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC

News

iQOO Z1 could launch with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC