Fortnite becomes one of the biggest games ever with 350 million players

The battle royale game from Epic Games, Fortnite has set a lot of benchmarks for other games. It has become a phenomenon of its own by offering its players a diverse world and entertainment sources. And hence this bread earner for Epic Games has been able to draw bigger crowds than most other games in the world. And now Epic Games has just announced that Fortnite has amassed over 350 million registered players. And these players have spent over 3.2 billion hours in game. Also Read - Star Wars characters and items come back to Fortnite for a brief time; Here is everything we know

This was tweeted from the official Fortnite account by Epic Games. The tweet reads, “Fortnite now has over 350 million registered players! In April, players spent over 3.2 billion hours in game.” This comes after Epic Games announced that Fortnite has over 250 million players last year. The tweet also mentions the Party Royale mode which is coming soon. This will be a time-limited mode where players can chill with each other instead of fight each other. More information surfaced online hinting at additional details regarding the upcoming map before the company confirmed the mode. Also Read - Fortnite Party Royale mode coming soon; allows players to chill instead of killing each other

The tweet mentions, “Let’s keep the party going with our Party Royale Premiere LIVE on May 8 at 9PM ET featuring @DillonFrancis @steveaoki @deadmau5” All users selecting the Party Royale mode will land on a Papaya map. The description of this new mode goes, “Welcome to the Party! Leave your weapons and mats behind and hang out with friends, play games, perfect your skydive, and more. The party’s just getting started.” Soon after the leak, Epic Games confirmed that it is working on such a mode. As part of the report, Epic Games noted, “Party Royale is a new experimental and evolving space. Leave your weapons and mats behind.” Also Read - Travis Scott's Fortnite concert is over, but you can catch it here

Anyone who logs into Fortnite from Friday, May 8 at 6 PM ET to Monday, May 11 at 10 AM ET will also get the new, music-reactive Neon Wings Back Bling for free. There will be other attractions besides the shows at the Main Stage at Party Royale. In this new experimental and evolving space, there are many things to do and places to explore. For example: take on aerial obstacle courses at Skydive Rift, participate in boat races at Fishsticks’ Boat Race, and grab items at The Plaza such as the new Paint Launcher.