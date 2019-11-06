There’s some great new for Fortnite players this Stranger Things Day. Epic Games has brought back the Chief Hopper and Demogorgon Outfits for the occasion which were previously added as part of a promotion. Fortnite saw a Stranger Things theme added previously. And Epic Games is bringing those popular outfits back. The outfits can be found on the Item Shop again for purchase.

Fortnite recently embarked on the chapter 2 which introduced some major changes. The game now has a new map which was derived after the old map got sucked into a black hole. We had the same essential map on Fortnite for almost two years now, albeit with major changes from time to time. It even had its own story and now Fortnite has revamped it all with a whole new map. This new map has more vegetation and rougher terrain, and even rivers where players can go for a swim. It resembles the Sanhok map on PUBG quite a bit.

Fortnite Chapter 2: New features

The new update also introduces fishing, swimming, and new vehicles to utilize like boats surprisingly pogo sticks. Besides there are now multiplayer emotes that will let players co-ordinate dances with their friends. There are a couple of new weapons as well which include rocket launcher, and a brand-new semi-automatic pistol. And players will also be able to hide now by ducking in haystacks or dumpsters. There is a new battle pass as well that brings with it the usual goodies that include skins for weapons and characters that include a water blob.

The progression system of the battle pass has been changed and players will be able to earn more experience by doing more things. These things include getting kills or even just opening chests. The battle pass costs 950 V-Bucks and players will be able to earn an additional 1,500 from completing goals.

The game has been showing the black hole since yesterday and today morning the servers just went down for maintenance. The social media accounts of Fortnite were also blank and they were made visible again. Following this the game servers returned online and had a huge update that could be downloaded. But it was not playable immediately.