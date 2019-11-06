comscore Hopper and Demogorgon Outfits back on Fortnite for Stranger Things Day
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Fortnite brings back Chief Hopper and Demogorgon Outfits for Stranger Things Day
News

Fortnite brings back Chief Hopper and Demogorgon Outfits for Stranger Things Day

Gaming

Epic Games has brought back the Chief Hopper and Demogorgon Outfits for the occasion which were previously added as part of a promotion.

  • Published: November 6, 2019 12:21 PM IST
Stranger Things Day Fortnite

There’s some great new for Fortnite players this Stranger Things Day. Epic Games has brought back the Chief Hopper and Demogorgon Outfits for the occasion which were previously added as part of a promotion. Fortnite saw a Stranger Things theme added previously. And Epic Games is bringing those popular outfits back. The outfits can be found on the Item Shop again for purchase.

Fortnite recently embarked on the chapter 2 which introduced some major changes. The game now has a new map which was derived after the old map got sucked into a black hole. We had the same essential map on Fortnite for almost two years now, albeit with major changes from time to time. It even had its own story and now Fortnite has revamped it all with a whole new map. This new map has more vegetation and rougher terrain, and even rivers where players can go for a swim. It resembles the Sanhok map on PUBG quite a bit.

Fortnite Chapter 2: New features

The new update also introduces fishing, swimming, and new vehicles to utilize like boats surprisingly pogo sticks. Besides there are now multiplayer emotes that will let players co-ordinate dances with their friends. There are a couple of new weapons as well which include rocket launcher, and a brand-new semi-automatic pistol. And players will also be able to hide now by ducking in haystacks or dumpsters. There is a new battle pass as well that brings with it the usual goodies that include skins for weapons and characters that include a water blob.

Epic Games is suing former testers who leaked Chapter 2 details

Also Read

Epic Games is suing former testers who leaked Chapter 2 details

The progression system of the battle pass has been changed and players will be able to earn more experience by doing more things. These things include getting kills or even just opening chests. The battle pass costs 950 V-Bucks and players will be able to earn an additional 1,500 from completing goals.

The game has been showing the black hole since yesterday and today morning the servers just went down for maintenance. The social media accounts of Fortnite were also blank and they were made visible again. Following this the game servers returned online and had a huge update that could be downloaded. But it was not playable immediately.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 6, 2019 12:21 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

BSNL broadband plans without daily capping start at Rs 555
Telecom
BSNL broadband plans without daily capping start at Rs 555
Fortnite brings back Chief Hopper and Demogorgon Outfits for Stranger Things Day

Gaming

Fortnite brings back Chief Hopper and Demogorgon Outfits for Stranger Things Day

Stuffcool 10,000mAh palm sized power bank launched: Price, Features

News

Stuffcool 10,000mAh palm sized power bank launched: Price, Features

Infinix Hot 8 sale today at 12PM: Price, features, availability and more

News

Infinix Hot 8 sale today at 12PM: Price, features, availability and more

Apex Legends patch 3.1 out; introduces Duos mode

Gaming

Apex Legends patch 3.1 out; introduces Duos mode

Most Popular

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset Review

Infinix S5 Review

AKG Y500 Wireless On-ear Headphones Review

Huami Amazfit GTS Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

Realme X2 Pro teased by Flipkart ahead of launch on November 20

Stuffcool 10,000mAh palm sized power bank launched: Price, Features

Infinix Hot 8 sale today at 12PM: Price, features, availability and more

Vivo S5 key features, price leaked ahead of official launch

WhatsApp for Android beta brings new emojis, and more

Top 5 Air Purifiers to buy under Rs 10,000

How to use Air Triggers on Asus ROG Phone 2

Top smartphones to launch in November 2019

Xiaomi MIUI 11 Top Features

MIUI 11 released: A look at top features

Related Topics

Related Stories

Fortnite brings back Chief Hopper and Demogorgon Outfits for Stranger Things Day

Gaming

Fortnite brings back Chief Hopper and Demogorgon Outfits for Stranger Things Day
Call of Duty: Mobile offering free upgrade to automatic rifle for Halloween

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile offering free upgrade to automatic rifle for Halloween
Call of Duty: Mobile is more popular than PUBG Mobile: Report

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile is more popular than PUBG Mobile: Report
Epic Games is suing former testers who leaked Chapter 2 details

Gaming

Epic Games is suing former testers who leaked Chapter 2 details
Fortnite Installer on Android is now the Epic Games app

Gaming

Fortnite Installer on Android is now the Epic Games app

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Days Sale : 6 हजार से कम में खरीदें 32GB स्टोरेज और 3 कैमरे वाला Realme C2

BSNL के इन प्लान्स में मिलेगा अनलिमिटेड डाटा और कॉलिंग

WhatsApp ने नए अपडेट में दिए दो नए डार्क मोड, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

LG G Pad 5 10.1 हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Infinix Hot 8 स्मार्टफोन की आज दोपहर 12 बजे होगी फ्लैश सेल

News

Realme X2 Pro teased by Flipkart ahead of launch on November 20
News
Realme X2 Pro teased by Flipkart ahead of launch on November 20
Stuffcool 10,000mAh palm sized power bank launched: Price, Features

News

Stuffcool 10,000mAh palm sized power bank launched: Price, Features
Infinix Hot 8 sale today at 12PM: Price, features, availability and more

News

Infinix Hot 8 sale today at 12PM: Price, features, availability and more
Vivo S5 key features, price leaked ahead of official launch

News

Vivo S5 key features, price leaked ahead of official launch
WhatsApp for Android beta brings new emojis, and more

News

WhatsApp for Android beta brings new emojis, and more