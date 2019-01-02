comscore
Fortnite brings High Explosives 50s or One Shot Squads LTMs for new year

Fortnite is not the only game to partake in the new year spirit.

  • Published: January 2, 2019 1:18 PM IST
Fortnite LMT New year 2019

Image Credit: Epic Games

Fortnite like the competitors is also celebrating the new year by introducing new modes and cosmetic items in the game. Epic Games recently tweeted from the Fortnite Twitter handle that the game is getting the High Explosives 50s or One Shot Squads limited time modes for new year. Players will also be able to earn a brand new DJ Glider on the occasion of new year by completing the challenge of the day.

These LMTs have been previously available to play and these are making a comeback on the occasion of the new year. The text for the tweet of the LMTs say, “Start off the new year with a fierce battle. Play the High Explosives 50s or One Shot Squads LTMs now!” While the tweet announcing the DJ glider reads, “Drop in on the new year in style!  Complete today’s challenge and earn the DJ Glider.”

Fortnite Season 7, Week 4 is on right now, and with the new week and challenges comes new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience on Fortnite‘s battle royle mode. Battle Stars are used on the game to increase the level of the Season 7 Battle Pass, which can now be increased to a maximum level of 100.

Leveling up also provides players with limited-time rewards like cosmetic items and XP boosts. Collecting 10 stars amounts to a whole additional tier for the Battle Pass. The Weekly Challenges are available for users that have bought the Season 7 Battle Pass which is priced at 950 V-Bucks. Here are the challenges of the present week.

Fortnite Season 7, Week 4 challenges: All you need to know

Fortnite Season 7, Week 4 challenges: All you need to know

– Use an X-4 Stormwing plane in different matches (5)
– Launch fireworks (3)
– Eliminate opponents at Expedition Outposts (Hard; 3)
– Stage 1 of 3: Destroy chairs (80)
– Deal damage with a pickaxe to opponents (100 damage)
– Eliminate opponents at Happy Hamlet or Pleasant Park (Hard; 3)
– Stage 1 of 5: Search the letter ‘O’ west of Pleasant Park (Hard; 1)

