Fortnite Chapter 2 is here with a new map and features

We had the same essential map on Fortnite for almost two years now, albeit with major changes from time to time.

  Published: October 15, 2019 5:50 PM IST
After the events of yesterday when Epic Games destroyed the map we have now embarked on Fortnite Chapter 2. After almost a whole day of just staring at that black hole Fortnite is back and it has new content. We had the same essential map on Fortnite for almost two years now, albeit with major changes from time to time. It even had its own story and now Fortnite has revamped it all with a whole new map. This new map has more vegetation and rougher terrain, and even rivers where players can go for a swim. It resembles the Sanhok map on PUBG quite a bit.

Fortnite Chapter 2: New features

The new update also introduces fishing, swimming, and new vehicles to utilize like boats surprisingly pogo sticks. Besides there are now multiplayer emotes that will let players co-ordinate dances with their friends. There are a couple of new weapons as well which include rocket launcher, and a brand-new semi-automatic pistol. And players will also be able to hide now by ducking in haystacks or dumpsters. There is a new battle pass as well that brings with it the usual goodies that include skins for weapons and characters that include a water blob.

Epic Games blew up its entire Fortnite map and its a black hole now

Epic Games blew up its entire Fortnite map and its a black hole now

The progression system of the battle pass has been changed and players will be able to earn more experience by doing more things. These things include getting kills or even just opening chests. The battle pass costs 950 V-Bucks and players will be able to earn an additional 1,500 from completing goals.

WATCH: Fortnite Chapter 2 | Launch Trailer

The game has been showing the black hole since yesterday and today morning the servers just went down for maintenance. The social media accounts of Fortnite were also blank and they were made visible again. Following this the game servers returned online and had a huge update that could be downloaded. But it was not playable immediately.

  Published Date: October 15, 2019 5:50 PM IST

