Fortnite has said that Chapter 2 Season 6, which is starting on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, will launch with an "explosive conclusion of events of Season 5".

The Zero Crisis finale is a solo experience that can be played through whenever a player first logs in during the season, according to a blog post by Epic Games. In the Zero Crisis Finale, players will need to play through the conclusion of Agent Jones' mission.

"Want to watch it online first? We'll share details soon on how you can watch the global premiere with everyone, beginning with our most ambitious story cinematic yet," the post read.

Epic Games also enlisted a few tips on how to end Season 5. For instance, characters on the Island are exchanging Exotics for Bars at a huge discount. Players are recommended to collect as many Bars as they can as their cache of Bars will be reset at the end of the season.

For the Season 5 Battle Pass, players will need to unlock The Child Back Bling at Level 100 by finishing their Beskar Quests and completing Mando’s Beskar Armor within a week. Further, players are recommended to rank up their Battle Pass and unlock any post-Level 100 Crystal Styles from three glimmering styles for Reese, Mancake, Mave, Kondor, and Menace.

“If you missed out on the Breathless Blades reward during our Hearts Wild Team Battles, completing Fishstick’s or Lovely’s Epic Quests before the season ends will unlock the pickaxe a few days after Season 6 kicks off.”

Fortnite Season 5 started in December. Last month, Season 5 brought in new sets of challenges for players to complete and earn XP. The challenges also included visiting mysterious locations and one that required players to hit opponents within 10 seconds of Zero Point Dashing.