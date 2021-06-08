comscore Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Invasion brings in aliens and Superman
The new season also brings in a slew of new weapons including a Rail Gun, Flexible Pulse Rifle, Kymera Ray Gun, Recon Scanner and more.

Fortnite has rolled out Chapter 2 Season 7, called Invasion. The new update brings in a mysterious alien army lead by Doctor Slone. Apart from this, the company has also added UFOs, many new weapons, upgradable guns, and a new outfit that players can customise. Interestingly Superman will also be a part of this season among a slew of other unlockable characters. However, Superman and others will be coming to the game later in the season. Also Read - Unreal Engine 5 Early Access now live: What's new and everything you need to know

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Invasion

This season brings a Sci-Fi alien theme to the game. Players will have to take on the alien army called Imagined Order (IO) led by Doctor Slone. It will also allow them to hijack UFOs and travel across the map and pick up things in the environment. UFOs also drop nuts and bolts that can be used to modify some guns. Also Read - How to Win Fortnite Deathstroke Skin in Season 6: Deathstroke Zero Cup Tournament Timing, Rewards, Login Details and more

The new season also brings in a slew of new weapons including a Rail Gun, Flexible Pulse Rifle, Kymera Ray Gun, Recon Scanner and more. Also Read - Epic Games vs Apple: Epic could pull a surprising victory after Tim Cook's testimony

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Battle Pass

Battle Pass brings in a new outfit called Kymera, which is completely customisable and is awarded just after you purchase the Battle Pass.

Levelling up will provide you with five more Battle Stars that can be used to claim rewards.

After the new characters including Superman, Rick from Rick and Morty, virtual influencer Guggimon, and more are unveiled, you will be able to unlock them by progressing through the new season.

If you do not get the Battle Pass, you will still be able to collect free pass awards using Battle Stars by progressing in the game.

Fortnite Creative

Fortnite Creative v17.00 update adds a new Hub Island template, a new HUD Controller device and more. Apart from this, Glass prefabs and galleries have also been added. The update brings in gameplay improvements, visual updates, and island and UI fixes.

  Published Date: June 8, 2021 9:53 PM IST

