Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Spider-Man web sling, new weapons, here's the breakdown
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Spider-Man web sling, new weapons, here's the breakdown

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Spider-Man's web-slinging, new weapons, wintry biome, Tents for camping, healing to new Guzzle juice, here's what's new in the Fortnite latest Chapter.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Epic Games recently pushed the latest update for the popular title Fortnite. With the host of changes comes attached Spider-Man to the game’s new chapter, and players are going gaga over the web-slinging. Also Read - Steam Autumn Sale now live: Discounts on FIFA 22, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, and more

The home-coming superhero was introduced to Fortnite Chapter 3 last weekend. With this, a player can use Parker’s slide, and swing tactics, and by the clips shared on Twitter, we can say it is thrilling to see Spider-Man flying around attaching its web around the buildings. Also Read - Epic Games free titles for December: Dead by Daylight, While True: learn(), and more

YouTuber Yassin @YassinLNey even shared footage of Spider-Man having web surfing from sm3. As compared to the character’s movements in Insomniac’s Marvel’s Spider-Man and Square Enix’s Marvel’s Avengers, IGN points out Fornite’s Peni Parker to be swift with the web-sling. Moreover, it’s a welcoming aspect for Xbox and PC players to play as Spider-Man in a modern title. That said, here’s what the new season brings to the table. Also Read - Epic Games Black Friday sale: Up to 75 percent discount on Hitman 3, Cyberpunk 2077, and more

What’s new in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

Fortnite’s new chapter includes a host of weapons from Striker Pump Shotgun, Sidearm Pistol, to MK-Seven Assault Rifle built from The Seven’s technology. There is Tents for camping, healing, or safely storing items, and assembling it for further use. The creator has added a wintry biome to match with the season. The western side has winders like Greasy Grove, the industrial Logjam Lumberyard. Sanctuary is a new place in the coastal area where one can see the rock statue of The Foundation. The southern island has a desert that includes places like Chonker’s Speedway for off-road racing, Condo Canyon, and Butter Barn.

“Two item slots are available automatically, and a third slot can be rented with Bars. For collecting your items in future matches, you’ll just need to find a new Tent (or one of the many deserted ones!). Camping’s even more fun with friends. If you’re playing in a Duos, Trios, or Squads team, start a group campsite to take in the views together. After a teammate throws down a Tent, other teammates can interact with it to purchase their own Tent with Bars. The Storm rolling up on your camp? Pack your Tents and take them to a new place to set up camp — or leave ‘em if there’s no time. You can access your items in other Tents you take ownership of!” Epic Games mentioned in the post.

Some other add-ons include Med-Mist that a player can use to heal teammates, Guzzle juice that can restore one’s health back to 100 overtime. Besides this, the developer notes that a player can use Spider-Man’s web-shooters irrespective of which character they are playing as. With the Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass, one unlock characters like Spider-Man and preceding him will be six more faces with the last one being the leader of The Seven ‘The Foundation.’

  Published Date: December 7, 2021 5:39 PM IST

