Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 bring major changes, adds Doctor Strange to the list: Here's what's new

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 removes buidling, adds a handful of characters, weapons: Here's what's new in this season.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is here and Epic Games just added to the excitement by adding MCU’s sorcerer to the long-running BR title. Besides this, the developer has made notable changes to the game like the removal of building from the main mode, an increase of default movement speed, and faster sprint, among others. Also Read - Epic Games, Xbox to donate two weeks of Fortnite proceeds for Ukraine relief

Fortnite’s new season titled ‘Resistance’ kicked off on March 20 is set to last until June 3. Here’s what the new season brings for the players. Also Read - Microsoft, EA, Epic Games, Activision Blizzard stand with Ukraine; sales and services suspended in Russia

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2: What’s new

The new season brings several Marvel characters to Fortnite’s world, like Doctor Strange, Prowler. Epic Games also add new weapons to the arsenal including a combat SMG and Striker Burst Rifle. There are vehicles like the tank and stationary canons as well. Also Read - Video game companies that have halted their services in Russia

As mentioned, the season’s major change is the removal of the building, although it will prevail in competitive modes and creative mode. “Building has been wiped out. It’s up to the Resistance to get it back. Jump in with your squad and help The Seven uncover the Imagined Orders nefarious plan,” Epic states.

“To help maintain cover, you now have an Overshield on top of your Shield and Health. The Overshield is your first line of defense: before your Shield and Health take a hit, it’s your Overshield that’ll crack. Your Overshield will still recover if it goes all the way down to 0,” it further said.

Other changes include a new point of interest (POI) around the island, mantling that will allow players to mantle onto high edges they may not quite jump to, shoulder bash into a door to bast them open. Players can contribute their gold bars as well to fund the iconic Battle Bus that resembles a Mad Max vehicle. Once fully funded the drivable version of the battle bus will be visible in Resistance-occupied areas on the map. The new skin and a handful of unlockable characters can be grabbed via battle pass or by purchasing separately using V-Bucks.

That said, Epic Games committed to donate two weeks of its Fortnite proceeds to support Ukraine-related humanitarian efforts. All proceeds from in-game purchases would be sent to the affected people till April 3.

  Published Date: March 21, 2022 6:02 PM IST

Best Sellers