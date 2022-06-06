comscore Fortnite's new season brings Darth Vader, Indiana Jones and more features
News

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3: Darth Vader, Indiana Jones skins and more revealed

Gaming

To get access to the new Darth Vader or Indiana Jones skin, players need to have a Battle Royal pass.

Untitled design - 2022-06-06T155218.912

Star Wars is slowly taking over the Fortnite game. After Obi-Wan Kenobi skin, the new Chapter 3 Season 3: Vibin of Fortnite has introduced a Darth Vader skin (who makes a great duo with Obi-Wan Kenobi). In addition to this, the new season has also introduced Indiana Jones, rideable wolves and boars, Ballers, and much more in this update. Also Read - Fortnite game developer Epic Games joins Volvo to power electric cars: Check details

Fortnite gets a new Darth Vader skin: All you need to know

First-of-all, the players need to purchase a Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 battle pass to get access to the newly introduced skins, including that of a Darth Vader. Notably, this battle pass is priced at 950 V-Bucks. The Darth Vader skin will be available on Page 10 of the Battle Pass. Also Read - Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II coming to Nintendo Switch on June 8

There are a bunch of Darth Vader skin cosmetics that players can unlock with the help of Battle Stars. These cosmetics include Sigil of the Empire Harvesting Tool, Viper Probe Droid Back Bling, Lambda Class Shuttle Glider, Darth Shader Wrap
Tie Squadron Contrail and Imperial March Emote.

The battle pass owners can unlock the Indiana Jones skin, later in the season. A slew of cosmetics will also be released for the Indiana Jones skin. Players will get almost three months to earn everything the battle pass has to offer.

The new season includes a new biome to the island called Reality Falls. This forest-like setting include fungi, such as mushrooms, both normal-looking and the bouncy kind, as well as trees of purple. There is a new feature in this season called storm sickness. As per the official statement by Epic Game, “If you stay in the storm too long cumulatively in a match, you’ll develop storm sickness, an ailment that accelerates the storm’s decay of your health. But don’t worry: storm sickness never comes as a surprise — you’ll receive a warning if you’re close to getting it. And fortunately, the cure for storm sickness is simply exiting the storm. If you re-enter it, however, it’ll immediately affect you again.”

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 trailer

Check out the new trailer of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 gameplay:

  • Published Date: June 6, 2022 3:54 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 6, 2022 3:59 PM IST

